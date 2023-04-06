The voting location in Sacramento will be moving for the upcoming primary election.
According to County Clerk Carol Eaton, voting that occurred at Sacramento United Methodist Church, 60 Main St., will move across the street to the Sacramento Southern District Volunteer Fire Department, 75 Main St.
According to Eaton, the move to the fire department was regarding a financial decision.
“Any building that we use that doesn’t get funds from the city, state, county or federal — then we have to pay to use that (location); which is only fair,” Eaton said. “It’s not a huge amount that we pay the Methodist church … but we won’t have to pay for the building.”
Eaton said voting took place at the fire station previously, but was moved due to the condition of the building at the time not being suitable for poll workers and moved to the church for “several years.”
“I’m going to say it’s been 20 years,” Eaton said.
The location change will take effect May 16, which will be for the primary election for governor, secretary of state, auditor of public accounts, state treasurer and commissioner of agriculture.
According to the sample ballot, 12 candidates are running for the Republican bid for governor including Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, while three Democratic candidates are vying for the Democratic spot which includes current Gov. Andy Beshear.
Eaton said McLean County has a total of five voting locations and eight precincts: Rumsey and the two Calhoun precincts vote at Myer Creek Park in Calhoun; both Livermore precincts vote at Livermore City Hall at 105 W. Third St.; the city of Island votes at Island Southeastern Fire Station at 8658 Kentucky Highway 85; and Beech Grove voters go to Beech Grove Fire Department at 445 Kentucky Highway 56 N.
Voting hours at all locations on May 16 will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Voters can participate in the primary election through the following: absentee mail-in via govote.ky.gov; in-person excused voting from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 3-5 and May 8-10; and in-person no-excuse voting at 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 11-13.
Excused and no-excuse voting will be at the McLean County Clerk’s Office located inside the McLean County Courthouse in Calhoun.
The last day for registration for all voters is April 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.