Okay, maybe a little winter is here, not to impressive with the snow but cold will certainly get your attention. This is not fair to go from 60 degrees to 16 degrees overnight. What a wake-up. I sure hope you are able to avoid all the viruses out there, I know McLean County was forced to close schools on Friday because of low attendance, that is serious when you think of all the kids that are sick, today I got word that Landon Stinger tested positive for strep throat today, that is sad and here’s praying for his healing and all the others out there not feeling well. I have noticed the little buds on my rose bushes, so I’m thinking early spring, say “yes” if you agree. I am ready and while waiting on this to happen, I have staying indoors and thinking about what I’m going to do as soon as it warms up, like cleaning out all the closets and junk that has accumulated in the storage buildings and other places, ready for a yard sale and cleanup time. Check with me when it gets warm and see if am still thinking about this. Don’t answer that!
Hope you had a great week and weekend, I went to Owensboro on Saturday with my sister, Youlanda, to get our nails done and about got ourselves blown away, the wind was terrible. Having got our nails done, we headed back to Sacramento to settle in sweats and watch movies, that day ending very well. Kenneth is doing great and staying indoors watching sports and Gun Smoke, he always does a lot for me and enjoy it and probably take great advantage in it, but he knows he’s great. Again, Allie came by to see us on Saturday morning, she came to visit with and celebrate with her friends, Katy and Kyle Patton, as Kyle will be leaving for the Police Academy in Richmond, Ky. We wish him all the best. As you may have seen on FB the very special blanket she had made for me in memory of her Dad, our Son. It is a very beautiful memory and I will cherish it forever, thanks sweetie and for my sweater and Pop’s warm pullover.
Sunday was church and a great message from Brother Wendell and surprising at the number that filled the pews with the cold, hope you attended your church as well. Next Sunday, Jan. 26 following service Brother Wendell will baptize his grandson, what a day that will be for his family and all, following this is our Soup Lunch day and evening service around the tables, with no evening service. This will be the happening for February and March as well. Hoping everyone will enjoy this. Come to Sacramento Baptist and make it your church and join our family.
Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church will have their monthly Sunny Acres trip on Jan. 21, at 1 p.m., and the LCWM Meeting on Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Hope you are able to attend these events.
Sacramento Methodist begin the Sunday evening worship by digging deeper into the Vision to “Love God, Love others, Bring “Em HOME” This series is called “20/20 vision, seeing clearly the future of our church” This is a 9 week series, to meet in “The House” because there will also be a video component to these meetings. This will be an interactive setting, come prepared to talk. Childcare will be provided upon request, let Bro. Michael know early). If you did not have your pictures made for the new up-coming church directory would still lit to, please see Jen Deaton soon. The emergency food bank will be open again on Thursday, January 23rd from 10am to noon. Donations of non-perishable food and monetary donations are welcome. The Annual Souper Bowl Luncheon will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2 following the 11 a.m. worship. Plan to bring your best soup or chili and compete to be crowned the best. Bring $$ as well so you can vote for your favorite, be sure to try them all. Owensboro District Youth Rally will be on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Kentucky Wesleyan College from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food, worship and a special guest speaker, Cameron Mills (former UK Basketball player, member of 1998 National Championship Team). Continue to collect hats and gloves for the Christmas for kids, it is often cheaper to find them now for the next season.
The Ladies Bridge scores for Jan. 15 at Blue Jay Café are: 1st Place — Ruby Rickard, 2nd Place — Helen Rickard, congratulations to these winners and hope each of you have a great week and enjoy the next meeting of weekly bridge. Take care and prayers for all of you and for those not able to play at this time.
I hope most of you were aware the City of Sacramento monthly meeting was moved from the 3rd Monday at 4:30 p.m. to the 4th Monday for this month in honor of MLK Day, the same will apply for the Month of February, in honor of President’s Day. The meeting will resume for the 3rd Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the month of March. Save the date and attend and let myself and the Commission hear from you and anything we can help or changes we need to make to better serve our City. We strive to do what’s best for all of and welcome your input on the duties of our Mayor and Commission.
Birthdays for this month go out to : Alyssa Burrough, Margret Bullock, Maxine Woodburn, Paula Frailley, Brook Hall, Alan Woodburn, Kyle Patton, Carol Bolton, David Sunn, Ashley Crick, Greg Morgan, Toshua Anderson, Peggy Howard, Martha Davis, happy birthday to these and others celebrating this month.
Once again we want to continue prayers for all those on the pray list at your church and those you may know of, and all the unspoken. Pray for Monzel Slinker, doing some better and home, Troy Slinker, suffering at Madisonville hospital with kidney stones, Shelia and Doug Stewart, following an auto accident with Shelia in Owensboro Baptist Health, and Doug at St. Mary’s in Evansville, hoping they will soon be together and begin physical therapy and home soon, Ann Igleheart, Keith Cissna, Jimmy Campbell, Hayden Gray, Norvil Zackery, Carson Bevil, Lance Pace, Caro Gibson, Chuck Zibell, Fred Avery, Mike & Maxine Woodburn, Jimmy & Joyce Rickard, Doug Rickard, Jimmy & Rose Adams, Wimot Ashton, Dana & Tim Sinnett, Heather Google, Lewis Johnson, Miles Smith, Richie & Becky smith, Jenny Reno, Woody Pinkston, Shelia Fulkerson, Dean Miller, Don & Monna Hayes, Dan Huck, James Jones, Jr., Odie & Debbie St.Clair, Myrtle Parm, Martha Tucker, George & Joyce Blackburn, Bobby Thomas, Beverley Evans, Kylie Woodburn, Charlie Bates, Kaye Devine Donna Coakley, Dale Burden, Edna Bates, Russell & Glenna Yewell, Bro. Al Johnson, Jamie Moore, Woody Pinkston, Jerry Knight, Glenn & Ann Ellis, Steven Payton, Troy Thomas, Eddie Hopgood, Terry Kirkwood, Jennie Martin, all the Shut-ins, Kenneth’s Mother, Ruth Lucas, all Nursing Home Residents, the Country, all the Military Men & Women and always for each other.
Hope you have a great day and a great week, enjoy the warmth of being indoors if possible, and try to avoid all the sickness out there called viruses, whatever the kind might be. If you have to be out be sure to use all the anti-virus aid you can. Be safe and be well, God Bless!
