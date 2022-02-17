A new business recently opened a shop in downtown Calhoun that has already become popular with residents.
Samantha Appleton, owner of Sammy Jean’s Cafe — an eatery serving up light breakfast favorites and assorted bakery items at 273 Main St., celebrated their soft opening Feb. 5.
The typical fare includes waffles, pancake sticks, biscuits and sausage gravy while also offering cookies, muffins and locally brewed coffee from Mylke in Island, while adding gourmet flavored cupcakes, whoopie pies and dessert cake cups to satisfy a customer’s sweet tooth.
Since the soft opening day, Appleton, 34, said that the reception has been overwhelmingly positive.
“It’s amazing because I was super nervous,” Appleton said. “Like, there’s nothing like this in Calhoun, you know? …Everybody has been very welcoming and everybody seems to enjoy it. I see a lot of good reviews on Facebook and a lot of people keep coming back.”
Hailing from Orlando, Florida, Appleton wanted to bring a different flavor to the county based on her experiences with her husband Cody and her two children Cody James, 13 and Charley, 9.
“I want to bring new tastes to town,” Appleton said. “... I’ve traveled a lot throughout the past two years because we try to show our kids that there’s more to the world. …We traveled to 32 states before we decided to land in Kentucky.”
Appleton has been acquainted with the restaurant industry for a number of years since she was 15 while baking on the side for her children’s birthdays.
When Appleton initially moved to the county and was interviewed for her first job at Farmhouse, she said that she planned to own a restaurant in five years.
“Three years later, here I am,” Appleton said. “It’s all kind of fell into place.”
It was when she decided to hold a cupcake fundraiser for Cody James, who has spina bifida, to raise funds for a specialized box wheelchair when things started to take off when she started getting custom requests for orders.
Eventually, Appleton jumped at the opportunity to start her own business.
“We’re big on fate — and that’s how we kind of ended up in Kentucky,” Appleton said. “We flip coins if we can’t decide on something and we happen to be driving down Main Street and I was, ‘Oh, look! That building’s for sale. We should buy it.’ And flipped a coin and … we bought it.”
Now, the Beech Grove resident continues to expand the menu by giving customers an array of lunch specials like baked ziti, chicken pot pie casserole, meatball subs, white chicken chili and garbage plates — a regional staple found in Rochester, New York that can consist of the combination of macaroni salad, crispy potatoes, hamburger patty featuring a chili hot sauce.
“I feel like garbage plates … are like burgoo is to western Kentucky as they are to like the northeast in that little area,” Appleton said.
Appleton said that she plans to implement other regional dishes and foods on the menu once in a while, such as New England clam chowder and jambalaya, to offer a large range of options that people may not have experienced before.
“...I might be pushing it too far from what people are used to but I want to do that,” Appleton said. “...There’s a lot of people that don’t enjoy traveling or don’t have the means to travel and try all these different cuisines that are available around the nation, so I’m trying to bring it here.”
While her specials are usually lined out, Appleton is continuously brainstorming new ideas to create and offer to the public after she closes her door for the day.
“I just kind of sit here in the afternoons and I’m like, ‘OK, what could we come up with now?’ ” Appleton said. “...It is so totally last-minute ….”
With close to two weeks under her belt, Appleton is excited about what’s to come while admitting that she does have some apprehensions and is more than open-minded about looking at reformatting the structure of her business if needed.
“I’ll have to see how it goes and watch it,” Appleton said. “I may change the business model as we go along ….”
Above all, Appleton is simply looking to spread positivity with what she’s passionate about.
“It’s just what I do,” Appleton said. “...I like people to enjoy and experience new tastes. …If that cupcake makes your day better, then I’m glad that I put a smile on your face.”
The official grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place at 1 p.m. Feb. 22.
For more information and updates regarding specials and hours, visit facebook.com/Sammy-Jeans-Cafe-103820578793549.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.