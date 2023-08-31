Though Beech Grove’s Maurice Earl Sandefur passed away in 2002 at the age of 78, his dedication as a farmer has not gone unrecognized in the McLean County community.
On Aug. 12, his family farm was honored with one of the three Legacy Farm awards at the McLean County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting.
Gene Sandefur, one of Maurice Sandefur’s four sons who accepted the award on his father’s behalf, said Maurice Sandefur got started early on helping his own father up through his high school years on about a 100-acre farm that mostly consisted of steep pastureland.
“He and his dad grew hemp during World War II … for the fibers to be used as rope,” Gene Sandefur said.
According to Gene Sandefur, Maurice Sandefur moved onto managing the Warren Farm in the early 1940s before settling down with his wife Rosalee, who he married in 1945 and moved onto the farm at its current location off Pike Lane in Beech Grove in February 1946.
Maurice Sandefur focused on growing corn, tobacco and later soybeans and raising cattle for the Warren family and eventually for himself, according to Gene Sandefur.
“While we were growing up, (Dad) always had ponies and horses for us to ride and to herd cattle with,” Gene Sandefur said. “(He) also had cows for us to milk for food.”
As the business grew, Gene Sandefur said his father would hire young people in the neighborhood to help out.
“Most were starting families and needed work. Multiple of their children would go with us to Sunday school and church,” he said.
In the summer months, the Sandefur family would harvest hay for several farmers in the community and would hire high school students to help with moving the hay from the field to the barn.
Additionally, Gene Sandefur said the farm would also raise chickens for eggs and meat along with hogs that would be slaughtered in the early winter.
“We would process 10 to 12 hogs in a day, grind the sausage, rend the lard and hang the meat in the smoke house and start smoking it that night,” he said. “At that time, that’s where the hog meat would stay all winter. I think the smoke helped preserve it and the winter helped preserve it; and that was our main supply of food.”
Gene Sandefur said the family had to buy “very little food” during the year as they would also grow produce in a large garden they could can themselves to store.
In the 1960s, Maurice Sandefur began investigating no-till planting — planting crops without tilling the soil — after farmer Harry Young in the Hopkinsville area started experimenting with the practice.
According to a McLean County News’ article from May 22, 1969, Maurice Sandefur became one of the first McLean County farmers to try the no-tillage system for planting corn where he sprayed sod and clover in the field before planting the corn with “no breaking or disking of the land.”
Eventually, Gene Sandefur said he and his three brothers — Alvin, Billy and Bobby — returned to the farm following “college, military and commercial work” throughout the early 1970s.
“He worked us in,” he said, “and then, in time, he worked himself out.”
Maurice and Rosalee Sandefur, along with their daughter Judy, began a seed, fertilizer and chemical business before giving it to the brothers and moved back into working with cattle — first with angus followed by purebred Limousins.
Maurice and Rosalee Sandefur became known to have one of the top Limousin females in the nation for yearling weight, with the breed being known for “(producing) beef with a low proportion of bone and fat, a top killing-out percentage and a high yield of saleable meat,” according to Global Ag Media.
“He had one special cow (that) he and a local vet treated and artificially inseminated, flushed nine embryos that were implanted into surrogate cows,” Gene Sandefur said. “She was rebred and 10 siblings were born the same year.
“He liked cattle. He liked it more than anything.”
Maurice Sandefur went from zero acres to about 2,300 during his lifetime, Gene Sandefur said.
Though farming played a large role in the family, the Sandefurs found other ways to connect.
“Our families would usually meet after church to eat lunch here (as) Mother would cook lunch for us all,” Gene Sandefur said. “We enjoyed the outdoors with Dad hitching up a team of horses and taking the grandkids for a ride on the wagon. We would play volleyball, tennis … and then eat supper and go home.”
And though Rosalee Sandefur wasn’t seen on the field as often as her husband, Gene Sandefur said she was just as vital in the operation by taking care of the family.
“Mother had a big job too, even though you didn’t call it farming,” he said.
Regarding the recognition, the Sandefurs feel it was humbling, yet deserved.
“I thought (Dad) did a fantastic job (from) being a high school student and over time coming up with that many acres,” Gene Sandefur said. “He influenced the community a great deal (by) hiring young people in the area …. He was aware of the needs in the community.”
“I appreciate everything Dad did,” said Bobby Sandefur. “... We all had the opportunity to go to college and we all, I guess, bred from that and mainly (from) what they did for us.”
“I was very proud of what Mother and Dad had accomplished in their life (together),” said Judy Deitz. “They went through a lot of trials; they had five children to raise and Dad was good at helping the community.
“When someone didn’t have a job …, he would always throw a little bit of work at them so they could have a little bit on the table, too.”
“There are lots of farmers who have similar stories, so (the Farm Bureau) could have picked anybody,” Alvin Sandefur said. “I’m proud that they picked (my father).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.