CALHOUN — Sandy Deitz, 65, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Sandra Gaye Mauzy was born June 22, 1956 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Everett Ray and Roberta Ann Troutman Mauzy and was married to Ricky Lynn Deitz March 26, 1988. Sandy served as the receptionist at Calhoun Baptist Church for more than 15 years, also worked at H & R Block in Calhoun and was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed going to car shows and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandson, Jeremiah.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Ricky Deitz; a son, Jake Deitz (Jessica) of Owensboro; a grandson, Jeremiah Deitz; two sisters, Connie Buchanan (Eddie) of Owensboro and Annita Aston (Russ) of Manitou; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Dr. Richard Sams officiated. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Sandy Deitz family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Youth Group; P.O. Box 283; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Sandy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
