CALHOUN — Sarah Jo Hulsey, 79, of Calhoun, Kentucky, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
Sarah Jo Dent was born July 29, 1943, in Beech Grove, Kentucky, to the late Joseph Lemuel and Huberta Mahurin Dent. Sarah Jo was a member of Onton United Methodist Church and retired as a deputy clerk from McLean County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. She was a member of the Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed crocheting and spending time with both her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Sarah Jo was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbie Hulsey, who Sarah Jo was a loving caregiver to for 14 years and who died March 7, 2009, and by a brother, Billy Dent.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Beehn of Philpot and Janice Barnett (Tracy) of Utica; five grandchildren, Lisa Campbell (David), Michael Blades (Dana), Derek Willis, Travis Barnett (Jamie) and Alyssa Barnett; five great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Rita Dent; several nieces and many friends.
To honor the requests of Sarah Jo, there will be no public services. She will be laid to rest with her daughter in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Sarah Jo’s family.
The Sarah Jo Hulsey family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Daviess County Diabetes Coalition; P.O. Box 309; Owensboro, Kentucky 42302.
Share your memories and photos of Sarah Jo at musterfuneralhomes.com.
