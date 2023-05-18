Gates Settle knew in seventh grade that he wanted to be an educator. He had the support from his family, friends, coaches and community. Now, after a 40-year career in education, he’s making the move to retire.
Settle has held the role of principal at Owensboro Catholic High School for the past 12 years. He made the switch out of public schools, where he had been for 28 years.
“We were at a get together when I heard the news that the former principal had retired, and I was with some friends who were Catholic graduates,” he said. “They asked me, ‘Why don’t I apply for the job?’ ”
He was a year away from being eligible to retire from public schools, and the more Settle thought about it, the more he considered the idea to be the right move.
“I always wanted to be a high school principal but I didn’t want to after my kids were born because it takes, so much time so I put it on the back burner,” he said.
Former Owensboro Catholic Schools superintendent Jim Mattingly called Settle and said he had heard he was interested in the principal position.
“It’s funny how things work,” Settle said. “One thing led to another, and I ended up accepting the position and retiring from public schools.”
In deciding on whether or not to accept the position, Settle said his wife, Angela, played an instrumental role.
“She wasn’t trying to talk me into it, but just said to think about it and if it was something I would like to do,” he said. “She’s always had really good judgement and helped me to make a decision, which was a good one.”
Settle said he converted to Catholicism several years ago, and one of his children asked if he could attend OCS in the fifth grade.
“It’s certainly not the easiest job I’ve had,” Settle said, “but it’s been the best job I’ve had.”
Prior to accepting the principal position at OCHS, Settle worked in McLean County and Daviess County public schools.
“I felt pretty prepared for the technical part of being a principal,” he said. “What I wasn’t quite prepared for was the difference in the feeling of the school and how things were different on a daily basis, just from the school environment.”
That difference was something Settle noticed on his first day at OCHS.
“There’s just a different feeling among the kids and the staff,” he said. “That’s what surprised me in a good way.”
Settle said he’s been fortunate to work in the school systems he’s worked in and with the people he’s worked with.
“For this position to come along when it did was such a blessing, and it was the best professional decision I ever made,” he said. “I can only hope that Catholic has benefited half as much as I have from being here.”
Daily interaction with students and staff at OCHS is what Settle said he’s going to miss.
“You work so long with people, and you get to know a lot about their families and what goes on in their lives,” he said. “I meet with every senior before they graduate and see them come through and grow up into successful young adults.”
The faith aspect of working at OCHS is what Settle said is strong within the system.
“It’s reinforced every day here,” he said. “That’s what makes things different. They hear scripture every day. We have mass once a week.”
Despite his retirement approaching, Settle is still planning on helping students when and where he can.
“The increase in the levels of issues that teens face today, there’s so much stress on them these days,” he said. “The mental issues some of them have, we feel like while we have a great staff, great counselors, sometimes to have extra help is beneficial.”
Settle plans on assisting students who struggle with social, mental health and academic issues.
Some of the highlights Settle said he’s had while working at OCHS includes being able to share experiences with his youngest son, Ethan, during retreats and handing his oldest son, Isaac, his diploma.
