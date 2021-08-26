School is finally back in session.
Despite a small hiccup in the original opening day schedule due to an HVAC issue, McLean County Public Schools was in full-force to begin the first day of in-person classes on Wednesday morning, Aug. 25.
The anticipation and excitement was evident.
“I’m super excited to have the kids back here at school; I think it’s going to be a great year,” said Kim Gatton, principal of Calhoun Elementary School. “The first day of school is always an exciting day … for kids and for teachers. Teachers are super excited to have kids back in the classroom.”
Nathan Ring, physical education teacher, still feels youthful even with more than 20 years of teaching experience.
“The first day of school still gives me jitters,” Ring said. “I couldn’t sleep last night. I was up way too early again this morning. Even though I’ve had 22 first days, it’s still exciting every year.”
Gatton, who is starting her third year as principal, is looking forward to a great school year and knows that her staff are more than prepared.
“The teachers have worked really hard to be ready for students to come back full-time, in-person, all year,” Gatton said. “Our whole goal is to keep kids in school (and) in-person and give them an education that they deserve, and we’re doing our best efforts to do that — to have kids here in school and give them the best educational opportunities.”
“I’m excited to see all the kids back in the building and not on the computers,” Ring said. “I’m just glad they are able to come (to school).”
Tessa Wilkerson, the district mental health provider, also shared her eagerness of doing her first social-emotional learning lesson for the first day of school, which she didn’t get an opportunity to share last year.
“I have some ‘get-to-know you’ worksheets,” Wilkerson said. “For the kindergarteners, some coloring — color your favorite food, hobbies … .”
Gatton mentioned that there will be some new activities and initiatives that will be implemented for the students while other ones will be returning.
“We have started our PBIS, which is a positive behavioral system. It rewards kids for positive behaviors,” Gatton said. “We got to start lots of new clubs — a drama/theater club, a (National) Beta Club, and we’re getting to bring back our Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) program and our running club.”
The school is taking heed to safety as well, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance with mask wearing, hand sanitizing and three-feet social distancing.
Ring, who worked at the parent-drop off on the first day, was spraying sanitizer into students’ hands after they exited vehicles.
“(We are sanitizing) when they first come in, and bus riders do the same thing,” he said. “When they walk in the door, they get (sanitized). And then anytime they come in from outside, they have to be sanitized. When we’re in the gym, (students will) sanitize before we (start) playing, and then I sanitize (their hands) as they leave, and then I sanitize equipment in-between classes.”
Even with precautions and anticipated changes throughout the school year, the staff remains focused on educating the students.
“It’s just working with the kids and seeing them grow and learn,” said library assistant Donna Johnson. “It’s about the kids. It’s not about me, it’s for the kids.”
“I just like to see their smiles on their faces and when you know they are happy to see you,” Ring said. “And I like to see when that lightbulb moment comes when they learn something new for the first time … .”
Gatton knows the success of this school year is not possible without the community.
“I appreciate the support of the community for our school, and I feel like our parents support our school, and I do appreciate their efforts to get their kids here to school and their support at home,” Gatton said.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
