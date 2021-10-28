Tommy Burrough, superintendent of McLean County Public Schools, and Sheriff Ken Frizzell of the McLean County Sheriff’s Office issued a joint statement Monday about a possible threat at McLean County High School.
“Basically kids went and told their guidance counselors about a possible threat,” Burrough said. “(We) worked with the sheriff’s office and high school administration.”
Burrough and Frizzell were able to track that the information came from a high school student in a different county and district and that McLean County High School was never a target of any threat.
Burrough said that there has been a social media post that has been circulating nationwide, that has been causing panic and fear in schools across the country due to the threat mentioning an attack on “Central High School,” causing concern in Kentucky and other states with similar-named schools.
“The student in the other county thought it said ‘McLean County,’ when it said ‘Central,’ ” Burrough said.
Three juveniles were arrested on Friday in Missouri in regard to the social media post.
Burrough and Frizzell appreciate the students coming forward with the concern.
“I’m proud of the kids coming up and worried and letting us know,” Burrough said. “It gave us time to do an investigation and find out what happened.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
