Two McLean County students received the Triple Threat Award from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
Rachel Schutte received the award for her participation in soccer, basketball and track.
HB Whitaker received the award for his participation in golf, basketball and baseball.
This award is presented to athletes who compete in a KHSAA sport across all three seasons — fall, winter and spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.