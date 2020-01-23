Scott A. Miller

Scott Alan Miller, 59, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Nov. 18, 1960 in Daviess County to the late Elza “Chick” Miller and Marilyn Moore Miller, Scott graduated from Daviess Co. High School and attended U of L before transferring to optometry school in Memphis. He later returned to Owensboro and received his Accounting degree and CPA certification. He became employed at H&R Block as a tax consultant. Scott enjoyed photography and was a quiet man but loved to sing and was a member of the school choir when younger. He was also very intelligent and good at working puzzles.
Survivors include his sister Joelle Barnett and husband, Bobby of Owensboro; nieces and nephews: Angela Hall (David), Melissa Barnett, Michelle Barnett, Bobby “BJ” Barnett Jr (Belinda), Doug Barnett, Rebecca Barnett, Kerrie Barnett; six great nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Scott Miller will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Memories and condolences for the family of Scott Miller may be left at www.glenncares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.