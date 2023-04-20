In November, construction for the new McLean County Home Place, the county’s senior services center in Calhoun, looked to be on track for a completion date in July.
Currently at a first glance, the facility — which will be at 875 Walnut St. in Calhoun — shows signs of the framework and other facets coming together.
And while Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said the county will see a ribbon cutting for the new facility soon, residents will have to wait just a little bit longer.
“... We’re looking at an early-to-mid August completion date now,” he said.
Lanham Brothers, an Owensboro construction company, was chosen as the contractor for the project after a bid of $1,665,450.
RBS Design Group in Owensboro was hired on as the architecture firm to create the new design more than a year ago, according to Dame.
Upon approval of the contract, which occurred at the end of September 2022, the project is to be completed within a 300-day timeframe, including dirt work and site leveling.
Much of the delay, Dame said, has been due to the “consistent rainfall events” hindering the physical construction process.
The original facility, which burned down in December 2020, will be restored to its original size of 6,600 square feet with changes to the floor plan made due to the new rules for designing the facility and code requirements since the building was built in 1993.
The exterior will be full brick with automatic doors and two canopies located in front and back of the building entryways, while the interior layout will feature a multipurpose space, commercial-grade kitchen, reception area, public restrooms, staff restroom, office space, mechanical room, storage space and a separate kitchen storage area.
Dame assures progress is being made.
“We had a building progress update meeting on March 31; and as of that meeting, we had fairly concrete plans on finishing the trusses, walls, running the sewer and other utilities services to the facility itself,” he said. “In April, we’re gonna see a lot of movement in regards to the installation of interior stud work and then the brick facade ….”
The sewer line will be replaced along with a check valve in case of the property incurring high water, which Dame said was an issue with the previous facility.
Colors for the bathroom partitions between each toilet have also been selected and are currently in transit, while items for the commercial-grade kitchen have estimated lead times of about eight weeks.
A flag pole from the previous facility and the plaque that was dedicated to the last building was able to be salvaged, which Dame said both will be used as historical markers to be showcased when the new facility is completed.
Additionally, Dame said the facility will be renamed as the McLean County Community and Senior Citizens Center, which will be open for public use and will allow people to rent the space for events after regular business hours and on weekends.
“We’re still going to focus on senior activities during the (weekdays),” Dame said.
Dame said the next update meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 28 at the McLean County Courthouse.
