The construction for the new McLean County Home Place, the county’s senior services center in Calhoun, looks to be on track for its anticipated completion date in July 2023, despite some obstacles.
Lanham Brothers, an Owensboro construction company, was chosen as the contractor for the project after a bid of $1,665,450.
RBS Design Group in Owensboro was hired on as the architecture firm to create the new design more than a year ago, according to McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame.
Upon approval of the contract, which occurred at the end of September, the project is to be completed within a 300-day timeframe, including dirt work and site leveling.
As of Monday, Dame said weather has caused some obstacles, with the density testing not passing the first time due to the dirt and other material being wet.
“The earthwork was slated to be completed by Friday, Nov. 11; and to my knowledge, it has been completed,” he said. “We’ve already done compaction testing by a third-party engineering verification company ….”
Dame said a majority of the pad construction and placement has been completed, which includes the changes for the drive-under canopies that will be situated in both the front and back of the new facility and the driveway that goes around the building has been sloped accordingly.
However, according to the project timeline, Dame said “we’re a little bit behind” as the process of forming and pouring footers for the facility were already supposed to be completed.
“My goal is to check with the contractor to see where we’re at and whether we’re able to catch back up with that,” he said.
Another issue that Dame recently ran into has to do with the building materials.
“There’s been some restrictions on the amount of concrete that companies can get,” he said. “I received a memo from a third-party concrete construction company (and) it looks like we’re going to see an increase in the cost of concrete.”
According to the memo, Dame said the cost for concrete will be an $8 increase per cubic yard starting Jan. 1.
“All these factors are coming into play, not only for the ability for the contractor to acquire the concrete to do the footers, but also just the delay in getting the material itself,” he said.
Once the footers are completed, Dame said the electrical work and plumbing underneath the slab will begin.
“We should start to see all of that really start to shape up here in December,” Dame said.
Dame said slab preparation should start in mid-December, along with starting the process of termite control, pouring of the slab, placing of the wood studdings to follow shortly after.
“Based on the timeline, we’re looking at trusses to be set somewhere at the end of January (or early) February,” he said, “(with) the brick installation in February.”
The facility, which burned down in December 2020, is to be restored to its original size of 6,600 square feet with changes to the floor plan made due to the new rules for designing the facility and code requirements since the building was built in 1993.
The exterior will be full brick with automatic doors and two canopies located in front and back of the building entryways, while the interior layout will feature a multipurpose space, commercial-grade kitchen, reception area, public restrooms, staff restroom, office space, mechanical room, storage space and a separate kitchen storage area.
Dame said funding of the facility will not be a concern.
“We have the funding available, and will have the funding available, to complete the whole facility without borrowing any funds,” he said. “...We will apply for some of these special co-funds we have available since this is a community support facility; and the goal is once we make the first allocation of about $400,000 in funds, we’ll use those canceled checks to apply for Local Government Economic Development Program (LGEDP) funds to complete the improvements to the facility.”
The county currently has about $540,000 on-hand for the project, according to Dame, which will aid “a large swath of the project” while Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) will be responsible for covering $1.2 to $1.3 million of the project.
“Not having to borrow any funds to do this project is phenomenal,” he said, “because with interest rates continuing to climb like they are, we’re saving the taxpayers money by not having to borrow to complete the project.
“That’s what I’m really excited about — to know that we can do once-in-a-lifetime improvements to a new facility that make it usable in the next 30 years.”
