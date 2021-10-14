Noah Coleman (No. 51)What kind of music do you like? I like all music.
If you could time travel, when and where would you go and why? I would go back to when I was a kid and talk to my younger self.
If you were given $1 million and had to spend it in one week, what would you do? I would move to Montana and buy some property.
What is your favorite thing about football? Getting stronger and tougher.
Who inspires you and why? My Dad, because he’s a good dad.
Cameron Dukes (No. 62)
What kind of music do you like? I like country.
If you could time travel, when and where would you go and why? I would travel to the future to see how everything is and what has changed.
If you were given $1 million and had to spend it in one week, what would you do? I would buy all new things and whatever my family wanted.
What is your favorite thing about football? I like being able to joke with anyone and listen to the fireworks go off.
Who inspires you and why? My Mom, because she doesn’t give up.
Tyler Harberson (No. 55)What kind of music do you like? Anything as long as it’s good.
If you could time travel, when and where would you go and why? I would go to the future to see what it will look like.
If you were given $1 million and had to spend it in one week, what would you do? I would invest all of it so I could eventually make more money.
What is your favorite thing about football? Pre-games in the locker room when the team is laughing and joking around.
Who inspires you and why? My Pappy inspires me because I want to be as good of a man as he was.
Edwin Millay (No. 10)What kind of music do you like? Rap, Indie rock and rock.
If you could time travel, when and where would you go and why? I would go back to ancient Egypt to see the pyramids being built.
If you were given $1 million and had to spend it in one week, what would you do? I would buy a nice house and pay for my college.
What is your favorite thing about football? The environment of the home games.
Who inspires you and why? I’m inspired by my coaches on the team.
Preston Morris (No. 26)What kind of music do you like? I like a lot of different types of music.
If you could time travel, when and where would you go and why? I would go back to ancient Greece because it just seems like a cool era.
If you were given $1 million and had to spend it in one week, what would you do? Invest it all in Bitcoin.
What is your favorite thing about football? Playing together as a team.
Who inspires you and why? My parents, because they have worked hard to give me every opportunity I’ve been given.
Wes ‘Bigfoot’ Wells (No. 64)What kind of music do you like? 80s metal.
If you could time travel, when and where would you go and why? The 70s, because of the cars.
If you were given $1 million and had to spend it in one week, what would you do? I would buy all the parts for my truck, make sure my family is comfortable and give the rest to charity.
What is your favorite thing about football? Hanging out with my friends.
Who inspires you and why? My dad and his work ethic.
Cody Wilson (No. 52)What kind of music do you like? Rap.
If you could time travel, when and where would you go and why? I would go in the future to see how I would turn out as an adult.
If you were given $1 million and had to spend it in one week, what would you do? I would buy each one of my siblings and my parents new cars and houses. Then we would all go on vacation and spend it all.
What is your favorite thing about football? Hitting people and not getting in trouble.
Who inspires you and why? My Dad, he pushes me to do better and never give up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.