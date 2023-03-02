McLean County Senior Services will host a health and safety fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 at Livermore City Hall, 105 W. Third St.
Kimberly Caswell, secretary for senior services, said the event will have about 12 to 15 vendors committed to attend.
“If I’m not mistaken, I think this is the first time the senior services has ever held a health and safety fair that is geared towards the senior population,” she said. “... We’re going to have a big population of vendors, and hopefully that will bring our seniors in here to see what we have.”
Caswell said vendors in attendance will be assisting in different issues the senior population faces such as finding proper footwear for those with diabetes, safety tips and more.
Blood pressure checks and glucose monitoring will also be available.
“It’s really geared to 60-and-over seniors,” she said.
Caswell said there will also be information available for caregivers — such as hospice groups and nursing homes.
“Hopefully, they can get some good information, and it’s going to be small enough that they will be able to walk around to each booth and talk to each person yet large enough that they’re gonna get a lot of information and knowledge to take back with them and use it when they need to,” she said.
Caswell, who has been with senior services for about two years, said the fair will be its foray into having more community outreach programming outside of what senior services typically offers internally and to bring more exposure to the department after its’ central hub — the McLean County Home Place in Calhoun — burned down in December 2019.
“We just decided it was time for us to at least try to get some of our seniors back on track and back into their routine,” she said. “Hopefully with the health and safety fair, that will give them a jump start to say, ‘Hey, look. They’re back, they’re working ….’
Caswell said the event will also expose the public to what the senior services program offers.
“I hope that we can reach out to those seniors who may not know that we’re here,” she said. “Maybe we can open doors for them, whether they need to come here and have a meal or if they just need somebody to stop by and check on them once a week or give them a call.
“... We just don’t deliver meals; we actually call people, we actually make contact, we develop relationships with the client as well as the family ….”
For more information, call McLean County Senior Services at 270-499-8989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.