The Daviess-McLean Baptist Association (DMBA) is partnering with the Kentucky Baptist Convention and Send Relief for the “Serve Tour,” a two-day event where community members can participate in service projects.
First Baptist and Yellow Creek Baptist churches in Daviess County and Buck Creek Baptist Church in McLean County will be hubs for the projects April 14-15.
Nathan Whisnant, associational mission strategist for DMBA, said the event is a way to give back.
“It’s for getting out into the community and showing the love of Jesus in practical ways,” he said.
Send Relief is a branch of the International Mission Board and the North American Mission Board that provides help across the globe.
“They chose Owensboro and contacted us,” Whisnant said. “It was left up to us to select what projects we wanted to provide.”
Whisnant said Send Relief will cover the cost of all supplies used during the weekend.
Some of the projects include a mobile grill ministry, painting walls at the new Friends of Sinners facility, mobile dental mission, light construction at individual homes and block parties.
Mike Monroe, project coordinator for the event, said choosing the projects happened in a variety of ways.
“Several people provided suggestions, some were sent by Send Relief,” he said. “There were people who knew people who needed assistance. The minister at First Baptist Church had some community activities they had already started.”
Building familiarity with people in the community is something Monroe believes is important with this event.
“Some of the people may need ministering to in the future,” he said. “This is an opportunity to engage the community and get churches involved with the needs of those outside the church. We want to share the Gospel of Jesus, but that’s not our total priority here.”
As of Wednesday, Whisnant said 354 people had signed up to participate.
“The maximum amount of people we need to be able fully complete the projects is 650,” he said.
Whisnant said as long as the capacity hasn’t been reached, interested individuals and groups can visit one of the hubs during the event to volunteer.
Whisnant said he is looking forward to several aspects of the event.
“We want people to see that we care,” he said. “We also want to take opportunities to show people why we care, and that’s because of our relationship with Jesus Christ.”
A rally will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church. Volunteers can receive a free T-shirt.
To sign up as a volunteer or for more information on the “Serve Tour,” visit www.sendrelief.org/serve-tour/owensboro.
