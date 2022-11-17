On Tuesday, Nov. 8, residents of Calhoun participated in the city’s first wet-dry vote and decided in favor of allowing alcohol and liquor sales with 173 “Yes” votes to 99 “No” votes.
It’s the first time part of McLean County will be determined “wet” since July 3, 1937. The county, which was wet at the time, voted against remaining so with 1,680 votes compared to 1,558 votes in favor.
Ron Coleman, mayor of Calhoun who did not seek reelection for another term, filed the petition to have the city be able to vote on the issue in June after receiving requests from citizens.
“As far as (the vote) passing, I accomplished what I wanted to do,” he said. “I wanted to put it up for a vote to let the people speak.”
Moving forward, Coleman is starting the process with his staff at Calhoun City Hall to officially make the city wet.
According to the state’s Public Protection Cabinet, once a territory is voted to be wet, prohibition ceases 60 days after the election is certified by the county clerk, per KRS 242.190 and 242.200.
Upon being certified, the city, which has about 800 people, must establish an office of alcoholic beverage administrator. KRS 241.160 states that “... any wet or moist city with a population of less than three thousand (3,000) may, by ordinance, create the office of city alcoholic beverage control administrator or shall assign the duties of the office to a presently established office.”
Furthermore, the city must establish ordinances and local fees, along with training requirements and rules for Sunday sales and election day sales, according to the PPC.
Coleman said the city has already received templates of ordinances that will be similar to ones that will be put into effect.
“It’s a really involved process,” Coleman said. “Basically, we’ll be coordinating with the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) because of (their expertise), and we’ll have to have some meetings with the council to set up the ordinances.”
Regarding licensing for entities interested in serving alcohol, the application process can be completed through the Alcohol Beverage Commission’s (ABC) online portal — abcportal.ky.gov/BelleExternal — 60 days after the county clerk certifies the election.
Applicants are required to submit an advertisement in the newspaper to declare their intent to apply for a license, according to KRS 243.360, while the license cannot be issued for at least 30 days from the date of the advertisement.
PPC states that it will take approximately 45-60 days for the ABC to process a new application due to premises inspections and various other tasks performed by the ABC Licensing and Enforcement personnel.
Coleman predicts that it won’t be until January or February before applications will be available for those interested.
Bruce Cabbage, mayor-elect for Calhoun, said Coleman is taking care of the groundwork of getting the process set up before Cabbage takes office in January, while keeping him abreast of any updates.
“There’s like setback lines from schools and churches … and we have to figure out who can sell alcohol and who can’t, what kind of liquor licenses we have to have,” he said.
With the city prepares for its wet status, Coleman and Cabbage predict that there will be some movement, but nothing major.
“I would say maybe (in) five years, we may see another restaurant or two and things like that,” he said. “...There will be some changes, but (nothing) dramatic. It won’t be a big boom for the city or anything, I don’t suspect.”
“I think there will be a benefit,” Cabbage said. “...I don’t think everybody that’s going to be selling alcohol is going to get rich. I don’t think the city is going to get rich, but I think there will be some significant income depending on how we set up the money that the city charges for fees ....
“There’s just so many unknowns right now. …It’s going to be different for the people of Calhoun to get adjusted to it.”
During this change, Cabbage said it will be an involved process that will include guidance from the city council, city attorney Bill Quisenberry, Jr., KLC, Judge-Executive Curtis Dame, Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell and County Attorney Donna Dant.
“There’s going to be a lot of research and a lot of meetings and a lot of time spent to make sure that we do it and do it right,” he said.
Cabbage has been talking to people in Ohio County, where Beaver Dam won its wet-dry vote in February 2016, to evaluate how it has fared since the change.
“Other than walking into a store and being able to buy alcohol, (they said) there’s not a bunch of issues (and) no problems …,” he said. “It was a smooth transition ….”
Cabbage feels the wet status will not only impact Calhoun.
“It’s going to take the entire county,” he said. “It’s something that’s going to take time, and we’ve got to take baby steps.
“I’m walking into this with my eyes wide open.”
With Cabbage taking over for Coleman in January, Coleman feels confident Cabbage will lead the city in the right direction.
“He’s been on the council for like 18 years,” Coleman said. “...I think Bruce will do fine, and I will extend anything that I can do to help him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.