As of July 30, McLean County has seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with no hospitalizations, according to the Green River Health Department. There have been 38.01% of county residents that have been vaccinated against COVID-19. There have been 938 total cases in the county with 30 deaths and 57 hospitalizations.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on July 30 that the county’s current incident rate is 32.6, moving the county into the red zone.
Statewide, there have been 482,599 total positive cases COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 7,334 overall deaths and the state’s incidence rate is 25.90 per 100k population as of July 30.
Gov. Andy Beshear took to Twitter on July 30, with concern and urging Kentuckians to consider getting vaccinated.
“Today, we are reporting 1,648 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, the highest number of newly reported cases since Feb. 19, 2021 when we reported 1,993 cases,” he tweeted. “Folks, please get vaccinated. It’s our greatest tool to beat this virus and protect our people.”
Gov. Beshear held a Team Kentucky meeting on July 29 and made it known that he is aware of residents’ annoyances.
“I know that people are tired. I’m tired too,” he said. “I know that people are frustrated. I’m frustrated, too. But we are strong enough to do this.”
Gov. Beshear said that the decisions that are being made in the “coming days and weeks” are “critical.”
“[T]his Delta variant is aggressively spreading across the country and places that haven’t taken steps are seeing results that we should know by now — widespread outbreaks, clusters, large amounts of quarantines,” he said. “We don’t have to have that happen. We have a very simple equation: vaccinations plus, when we need to, mask wearing equals we can do everything that we want in our commonwealth and in our economy.”
Gov. Beshear said that following the recommendations will allow residents to not have to cancel events and students will be able to attend safe in-person instruction.
“My priority is that I’m always going to put the safety of our people over my own personal popularity,” he said.
Dr. Steven Stack of the Kentucky Department of Public Health answered as to why masks are being strongly recommended once again. Dr. Stack showed that there were 36 red counties as of July 28 verses a month ago when no red counties were in sight.
“We have changed, in a blink of an eye, from a quiet calm state to a horribly inflamed state,” he said.
Dr. Stack said that residents are questioning why they need to wear masks if they are already vaccinated.
“Because the disease is spreading more rapidly and because the CDC has evidence from the data that the viral loads are much higher and they were finding in vaccinated people, even the ones who had some mild illness, that their viral load was higher,” he said. “This was the concern.”
Dr. Stack emphasized that being vaccinated did not benefit everyone unless practicing responsibility.
“This was the concern,” he said. “We’ve said all the way back to the beginning was the vaccines could prevent severe disease but they may not be able to completely prevent transmission…”
“Unfortunately, the delta variant got good enough to overcome that transmission protection a bit.”
Dr. Stack said he is “puzzled” about the amount of people who are not getting vaccinated and that the public should not be resorting to social media for source material to make decisions.
“When I looked at some social media stuff over the last couple days, it may be a little easy to understand if you spend a lot of time on those domains — there are either very intelligent bots or very unfortunately malicious people who propagate a whole lot of false information,” he said. “We would all be better off if everyone just tuned out from social media and stopped watching anything on cable that wasn’t a movie or a television show for entertainment or sports. Don’t look to cable sources for your medical advice, period. And don’t look to social media for your medical guidance…”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
