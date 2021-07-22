As of July 16, McLean County has seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one hospitalization, according to the Green River Health Department. There have been 36.96% of county residents that have been vaccinated against COVID-19. There have been 902 total cases in the county with 30 deaths and 56 hospitalizations.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on July 16 that the county’s current incident rate is 14, moving the county into the orange.
Statewide, there have been 469,701 total positive cases COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 7,284 overall deaths and the state’s incidence rate is 9.02% as of July 16.
Gov. Andy Beshear held a briefing on Monday afternoon on the delta variant, which has been causing a surge in COVID cases across the state.
“We have now had three straight weeks of increasing cases,” he said. “We are seeing significant growth week to week.”
Gov. Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated when eligible, saying getting COVID-19 is “entirely avoidable, which it wasn’t in the past.”
“The hospitalizations numbers, the death numbers, the ICU numbers are entirely avoidable if you get vaccinated,” he said.
Gov. Beshear recommended unvaccinated residents to wear masks indoors when not in their homes as the delta variant has shown to spread more rapidly and is believed to be more fatal.
“We have the most aggressive variant that we have seen to date in our battle against COVID,” he said.
“It’s spreading like wildfire,” said Dr. Steven Stack of the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
Dr. Stack said that while vaccinations do not provide full protection of the virus, it is expected that there will be fewer occurrences as more people get vaccinated.
“This is a vaccine manageable condition,” he said. “This is a different journey we’re on right now. Because of the vaccines, we all have a choice. A choice that can help protect us from this illness. I just strongly urge everyone to take that choice very seriously.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.