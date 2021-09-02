As of Monday, Aug. 30, McLean County has seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the daily report generated by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
There have been 1,147 total cases in the county, with 31 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on Aug. 30 that the county’s current incident rate is 90.0, keeping the county in the red zone.
Statewide, there have been 572,517 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 7,741 deaths, and the state’s incidence rate is 87.53 per 100,000 population.
All counties in the state are currently in the red zone with the exception of Woodford County, which is in the orange or substantial zone.
Gov. Andy Beshear said at his COVID-19 briefing that the Delta variant has been hitting the Commonwealth and the country “harder and harder,” with hospitalizations reaching over 100,000 for the first time since winter with the state seeing 2,198 hospitalizations; an all-time high.
“Unfortunately, we are on a higher end of this breakdown,” Beshear said. “On Saturday, we reported 4,050 new cases of COVID-19, the second most ever for a Saturday in our entire battle against this pandemic. On Sunday, 3,249 new cases. And today, the highest ever Monday … 2,619 new cases.”
Beshear said that there were 13 deaths on Saturday, 18 deaths on Sunday and 25 deaths on Monday.
“These are the types of numbers that we hope to never see again,” Beshear said.
Beshear said that there have been more Kentuckians getting vaccinated, but that many of the more vulnerable groups are getting the virus; some of which are not eligible to receive the vaccination.
“It’s really important for people to know that the incident rate, in other words, which group is getting COVID at the highest rates, has been the highest in ages 10 to 19 for months,” Beshear said. “In other words, if you are ages 10 to 19 right now — you are getting COVID at a much higher rate than any other part of our population. These are our school-age children.”
Beshear presented his action plan that is to be taken in order to assist hospitals, which include deploying the Kentucky National Guard to support COVID-19 response efforts in hospitals, having three FEMA EMS strike teams arrive on Aug. 27 to help with patient transport and care up to Sept. 25, requesting two additional FEMA EMS strike teams to support area with increased need for patient transport, providing COVID-19 testing assistance, and sending nursing to students to help staff area hospitals in need.
Beshear continued to encourage all Kentuckians, if able, to be responsible to protect themselves and others.
“If you want to know the one thing you can do to help that person who cared for your family member, that gave you the test when you were scared, the call to tell you what you needed to do to monitor your symptoms, that was that voice when you didn’t know what the next day would bring; get vaccinated,” Beshear said. “It’s that simple. Get vaccinated.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
