SACRAMENTO — Sheila Ann Hendricks, 67, of Sacramento, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. at 6:15 p.m. at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation in Calhoun. Mrs. Hendricks was born Feb. 23, 1955, in McLean County. She was the head cashier at Lowes in Madisonville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy, and Lillian Lyons.
She is survived by her children, Jeremy (Nina) Hendricks, and Alison Hendricks; grandchildren, Kora Arnold, and Lyanna Arnold; two brothers, Roy Lynn Lyons, and Randall Lyons; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Friday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Bro. Leroy Rearden officiated.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
