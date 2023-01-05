The McLean County Sheriff’s Office will have additional personnel for the start of 2023 as it welcomed four new deputies — Keith Morris, Scott Starkey, Michael Tabor and John Thompson — to the force last month.
Morris, 57, worked for about 15 years at the Owensboro Police Department before retirement in 2017. He recently retired from the U.S. Army in July, where he worked in the criminal investigative division as a special agent.
Morris also has previous experience with McLean County Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell, as both attended the police academy together in 2002.
Starkey, 55, began at the Henderson County Detention Center and has a collective 21 years in law enforcement — first working as a city cop in Providence and was the police chief in Sebree before working 14 years at the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.
Tabor, 41, joined law enforcement in 2018 and also started out in Providence before going to Sebree and then Webster County Sheriff’s Office.
Thompson, 50, started a career in law enforcement in 2005 with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and then Princeton Police Department before taking a break from the career for 12 years. He most recently worked in Webster County.
Being able to bring on new officers is a “win” for the sheriff’s office, which has been experiencing some leaving their respective posts for a variety of reasons.
According to Frizzell, the MCSO has lost deputies to retirement and to other agencies offering higher pay and better benefits.
“With inflation, it’s kind of hit us all — so some needed to move on to where they could make a little bit more money and have a little bit more benefits and such,” he said.
Frizzell said another obstacle has been with surrounding school districts seeking school resource officers (SROs), which saw the departure of two other deputies.
“Some of these schools that are starting their own police agencies are hiring these (people) in at a pretty significant pay rate, to the point that they could almost work … and have summers and holidays off and (make) close to what they’re making here,” he said. “That was extremely hard to compete with ….”
With the turnover, Frizzell said the office was down to three deputies and the SRO, compared to the office normally having eight deputies staffed.
Regardless, Frizzell has been grateful for the former officers’ years of service and respects their decisions for leaving.
“We were pretty blessed to have so many of these guys here as long as we did. We tried to create a work environment (with) happy employees and productive employees,” he said. “...The unfortunate thing is (that) cost goes up and they have to make more money, and we didn’t have a lot of money to move in the budget to make it a quick increase.
“I still (have) great relationships with these guys. We talk to each other on the cell phone. We were friends and still are friends.”
Until the next fiscal budget, Frizzell said he will keep one deputy position vacant in order to spread the funds out among the new hires in order to bring the pay rates up.
“(In) the next fiscal budget, I’m supposed to be able to get that position back,” he said, “and we’re looking to fill that position around July or so.”
Frizzell is looking forward to having new folks on board to become integrated with the community.
“I’m … excited to have some different guys coming in here …,” he said. “We’ll be able to pass off some knowledge to (them) … as well as they’ll be bringing new things into us (with) some experiences that they’ve had.
“We’re going to get back up to tip-top shape again once everybody gets their feet wet, so to speak, in the county … and how we function and do things.”
The new deputies are also looking forward to the new opportunity.
“I’ve heard great things about McLean County (from) state troopers, people who live over there …,” Starkey said. “The sheriff is an awesome guy. …We just clicked.”
“(I’m looking forward) to the different policing techniques …,” Tabor said.
“I like the county,” Thompson said. “The people, for the most part, are police-friendly from what I’ve seen.”
And Morris feels good about working with Frizzell and the staff, which he calls “second-to-none.”
“They’re so helpful and they’ve opened their arms to me,” he said. “Sheriff Frizzell works hard and a lot of hours, and he needs to be recognized for that job performance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.