The McLean County Sheriff’s Office recovered a large sum of cash and drugs during a routine traffic stop last month.
According to the sheriff’s office report, Deputy Tim McCoy initiated the traffic stop on Main Street in Calhoun at 1:25 a.m. Dec. 22 due to observing one headlight out on a 2004 Chevrolet Impala.
While speaking to the driver of the vehicle, McCoy smelled the presence of burnt marijuana and saw green marijuana on the front seat. McCoy asked if the occupants of the vehicle had any marijuana. The passenger of the vehicle, Logan Rust, 23, of Henderson, had several bags of marijuana that he pulled out from a backpack that was between his legs.
McCoy deployed K9 Kilo for an exterior sniff around the vehicle, which detected a positive alert, leading to the search of the vehicle, assisted by Deputy Frank Howard.
McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell said that he sent McCoy and Howard to a Street Cop Training class about interdiction some weeks ago that spoke about noticing pre-stop behaviors with individuals in cars.
“That actually (came) into play with this stop,” Frizzell said. “Of course, the probable cause for the stop was the one headlight, but there was some pre-actions of the occupants of the vehicle that caught the eye of Deputy McCoy along with the one headlight, which he had learned from training that he had gone to.”
Upon the search, McCoy, Howard and Kilo found approximately 12 ounces of marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, digital scales and $23,380 in cash that was in a backpack found in the vehicle.
While the driver was given a warning for the headlight and passed a field sobriety test, Rust was arrested for trafficking in marijuana over eight ounces, trafficking in controlled substance in the second degree (mushrooms) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Frizzell interviewed Rust at the sheriff’s office shortly after the arrest, where Rust admitted that all items and cash found was his; the cash was proceeds from trafficking marijuana.
“We read (Rust) his Miranda rights, I asked him a couple questions as to where he worked, things like that, to see if he had other means of making money,” Frizzell said. “He was cooperative throughout, (while) there were some questions that he would and there were questions that he wouldn’t answer. But during the course of that interview, I was able to, beyond a reasonable doubt, show that those funds were in fact from marijuana trafficking.”
The money found was forfeited to the sheriff’s office and has been deposited into the office’s narcotics fund account, which will be used to purchase equipment and training to further the office’s efforts against drug trafficking in the county.
“We’ve purchased vehicles with it; we can use it for that, which saves county tax dollars (and) it’s used to save a lot of tax dollars,” Frizzell said. “We do other trainings to help us learn more about narcotics. It’s a constantly changing thing — they come up with new things. There’s hiding spots in vehicles that we learned from these trainings and through experience. We use the equipment we need to continue to battle the narcotic epidemic that we have (that’s) not only in our county, but in our nation.”
With this cash, Frizzell said that the sheriff’s office has been able to seize over $323,000 to put into the account during the seven years Frizzell has been in office.
The marijuana and mushrooms that were obtained during Rust’s arrest will be destroyed by an incinerator the sheriff’s office received through a grant in partnership with McLean County Community Coalition, while the scales and other supplies will most likely be disposed of.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.