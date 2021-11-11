McLean County Sheriff’s Office and county volunteer fire departments will join forces to give back to those in need.
The departments will hold their first joint “Shoots and Ladders” toy drive at the Sacramento Fire Department from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 20 as part of an initiative with Toys for Tots.
“It’s our agency versus the fire departments,” Sheriff Ken Frizzell said. “It’s just a way to draw some excitement and get the public involved.”
The “Shoots and Ladders” event involves having participants fill up either a fire truck or a police cruiser with toys or donations for Toys for Tots, with the toys being distributed to children of low-income families.
“We will try to stuff all these toys in and things in a cruiser or a fire truck,” Frizzell said. “The one with the most items wins. ...Now naturally, if they both get filled, we’re still going to continue to accept those donations.
“They do it in other areas … and it draws a lot of attention. They make it like a friendly competition.”
Frizzell said that he got on board with the event after Christy Patton, who runs the Toys for Tots section in McLean County, invited him to get involved.
“I’m more than willing to get involved … especially for kids and youth in our county,” Frizzell said. “And this is kind of an effort to keep Toys for Tots going here. That’s why we got together on this and (are) trying to make a big deal out of it and get people involved, so we can provide for kids in need.”
The event will take place at the same time the Sacramento Fire Department will be hosting an open house for citizens of the county so they can see the facility and what the volunteer firefighters typically do on a regular basis.
Frizzell said that the sheriff’s office will be handing out identification kits for children as well, in case a child was lost, in which the kit provides a section for a most recent photograph, information about the child and a section for their fingerprint.
“We’ve already got kids going to that event, so let’s add this to it to draw even more,” Frizzell said. “That way, we can accumulate more donations for these kids.”
Regardless of the outcome of competition, Frizzell is focused on the real task at hand.
“Personally, I don’t care who wins as long as we can provide for these kids,” Frizzell said. “That’s my primary goal.”
Frizzell hopes that this will not be the first and only time that this event will take place in the county.
“We hope to keep this going for years to come,” Frizzell said. “I know as sheriff — I’m going to keep this going as long as Toys for Tots is willing to work with us. ...We do have kids in our county with needs.”
Frizzell said that his office is already planning an additional event with Social Services called Angel Tree to provide gifts to children that are in foster care after Thanksgiving.
Frizzell, who is a father, admits that it’s tough to report to those situations.
“Anytime that you have to be part of removing a child from a home — you don’t get used to that,” Frizzell said. “Your heart breaks for the kid, your heart breaks because of the situation. Anything we can do to brighten their day and to help them — that’s what we want to do. Especially having kids myself, … it touches you a little closer to home, I guess you might say.”
All toys that will be donated for “Shoots and Ladders” must be unwrapped to ensure proper distribution for each child’s gender and age. Items will also be accepted for teenagers as well.
Frizzell said that this does not require folks to drop off donations ahead of time.
“You just show up and bring the stuff by,” Frizzell said. “They can choose if they want to put it towards it being in the fire truck or the law enforcement patrol vehicle. ...Essentially, who wins is in the hands of the people.”
For additional information, contact the sheriff’s office at 270-273-3276.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
