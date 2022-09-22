PLEASANT VIEW, TENNESSEE — Sherrell Helm, 86, of Pleasant View, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Northcrest Hospital in Springfield, Tennessee. Sherrell Helm was born Nov. 16, 1935, in Livermore, Kentucky to the late Oreste Carter and Mary Ellen King Helm and was married to the former Ann Marie Hayden May 18, 1956. Sherrell was a graduate of Calhoun High School, attended Kentucky Wesleyan College and received his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Kentucky in 1961. He was a member of First Baptist Church Joelton during his later years and served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years at Scenic Heights Baptist Church and Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola. After retiring from Southern Prestressed Concrete of Pensacola, Florida, Sherrell later founded and was the president of Prestressed Technical Assistance Corporation of Pensacola, which is still a thriving company today. He was a member and past president of Gulf Coast and Florida Prestressed Concrete Associations, was featured in numerous industry publications, was responsible for the design and construction of bridges, overpasses, buildings, and stadiums around the world, and advised both the U.S. Congress and the NTSB on design concepts for interstates, bridges and overpasses throughout the country. Sherrell was an avid UK fan, enjoyed golf, playing his guitar, and being involved in homeschooling, where he was able to teach his grandchildren both economics and Tennessee history. He brought a unique level of excellence to everything that he was involved in, whether it was his family, professional life or his church. In addition to his parents, Sherrell was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Ann Marie Hayden Helm, who died Oct. 13, 2018 and by his brother, Joseph Carter Helm.
He is survived by his two sons, David Helm (Adena) of Benton, Louisiana and John Hayden Helm (Chelsea) of Walnut Hill, Florida; a daughter, Susan Gleaves (Dan) of Pleasant View; twelve grandchildren, Katie Helm Andrews (Zach), Caroline Helm, Ashley Gleaves Anderson (Paul), Evan Gleaves (Melissa), Brian Gleaves (Lauren), Heather Gleaves Seals (Jon), Jason Gleaves, Landon Gleaves, Davin Gleaves, Hayden Helm, Clayton Helm, and Cailynn Helm; and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. David Royalty officiated. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Sherrell Helm family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to First Baptist Church Joelton; Shut-In Meal Ministry; 7106 Whites Creek Pike; Joelton, Tennessee 37080.
Share your memories and photos of Sherrell at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.