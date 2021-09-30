LOUISVILLE — Shirley Edds Rose, 54, of Louisville, Kentucky; formerly of Livermore went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Shirley Lin Edds was born October 26, 1966 in St. Louis, Missouri to Richard Fletcher and Linda Gayle Burns Edds and was married to Michael Anthony Rose Dec. 31, 1999. Shirley was a 1984 Graduate of McLean County High School, a Graduate of Bauder Fashion College in Atlanta and a Graduate of Brescia University. She was a member of Livermore United Methodist Church, a member of Sigma Lambda Gamma Sorority and served as a national representative for KEA. Shirley was an avid New England Patriots Fan, also enjoyed swimming, sports, sewing, cooking, crafts, and spending time with both her family and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Richard F. Edds, who died April 3, 2021.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Mike Rose; six step-children, Latavyia Thomasson of Boston, Jessica Thomasson (Collin) of Louisville, Brandon Rose, Deaunte Green both of Atlanta, DeJauna Rose of Richmond, Virginia, and Temarcus Simpson of Louisville; 9 step grandchildren; her mother, Linda Edds of Livermore; two aunts, Gay Nell Edds and Ondra Edds; cousins, Valerie Persons, Sherry Sparks, Rodney Edds (Kathy), Mark Edds (Melissa), Stephen Edds (Erin), Ricky Williams, and deceased, David Edds (Sandy); and her best friend, Angie Bumpus of Livermore.
Funeral services were held at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Brother Jason Bumpus officiated.
The Shirley Edds Rose family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County Educational Foundation; P.O. Box 305; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Shirley at musterfuneralhomes.com.
