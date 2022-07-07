LIVERMORE — Shirley H. Bell, 86, of Livermore, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 30 at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center in Owensboro. Shirley May Hoover was born May 18, 1936, in Ohio County, Kentucky, to the late Duard and Sally Patton Hoover and was married to Roy Ford Bell on Aug. 15, 1957.
Shirley retired from General Electric in Owensboro and was a member of Livermore United Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting and watching her hummingbirds. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Roy “Fordie” Bell, who died Nov. 14, 2018.
Survivors include two daughters, Theresa Bell (Bill Johnson) of Livermore and Retha Chambers (Chris) of Calhoun; four grandchildren, Nolen Johnson (Ashley Eaton), Dustin Johnson, Jackson Kassinger (Kendall) and Laramie Kassinger (Heather Burden); and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Jesse Johnson officiated. Burial was at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore.
The Shirley H. Bell family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund; C/O Independence Bank; P.O. Box 39; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Shirley at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.