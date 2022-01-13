Last Thursday brought the first snowfall of the season to McLean County and surrounding areas.
The National Weather Service (NWS) based out of Paducah reported Thursday that areas in the county such as Livermore and Sacramento received about 4 1/2 inches of snow.
“Just like we have seen in years past with snow events, this recent snow event was a rather large occurrence for McLean County,” Judge-Executive Curtis Dame said. “As far as the depth of the snow, I would say we were anywhere (between 3 to 4 inches) in the Beech Grove area, conservatively probably to about 5 to 6 (inches) down towards Island. The farther southeast you went, the deeper the snow got.”
According to NWS, an upper-level wave intensified as it moved into the Ohio Valley region, where temperatures fell well below freezing due to a cold front sweeping through the region the previous day. Dry air in the low levels quickly saturated while the snow rapidly developed during the early to mid-morning on Jan. 6.
NWS issued a winter weather advisory that was put into effect at about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 5, noting concerns about the impact on area roads, in particular secondary and less-traveled roads in rural areas in the state.
Snow ratios were higher than normal due to temperatures being in the upper teens to the lower 20s, resulting in the consistency of the snow being dry and fluffy. The snow, coupled with the cold temperatures, caused the snow to accumulate and stick to roadways, causing delays for normal traffic flow.
NWS reported that snowfall rates of one inch per hour occurred all across western Kentucky throughout Thursday (Jan. 6) morning and afternoon, before leaving the eastern counties at about 5 p.m.
“The snow (on) Thursday came rather quickly during the day,” Dame said. “Most of the time, at least, McLean County starts to see (the) snow at night (or) the early morning.”
Per the NWS office in Louisville, there was also a southern wave of low pressure that moved along an Arctic front, which covered the southeast part of the region, resulting in more snowfall across the commonwealth, where 10 inches was reported along the Bluegrass Parkway and a new daily snowfall record for Lexington, which received 9.9 inches.
While there were no reported obstructions or emergencies reported, McLean County Courthouse and McLean County Sheriff’s Office closed at 11 a.m. Thursday and all day Friday due to inclement weather and road conditions, with the sheriff’s office patrol operations still in effect.
“The accumulation happened rather quickly (which) is why we made the concerted effort to close (the courthouse) early,” Dame said. “Our foot traffic really cut down Thursday. I have employees that don’t have the vehicles that can go to the top of Mount Everest or go what we consider extreme off roads.”
“It was a pretty tame snow event for us here,” McLean County Sheriff Ken Frizzell said. “I know other areas had some issues, but we generally, if the roads are dangerous and icy conditions, a lot of times we will shut down our office staff … but our patrol operations resume as normal.”
Frizzell estimates that there were about two to three vehicle slide-offs, where drivers slid into ditches, but he said that all cars were able to be pulled out without issue.
Dame also mentioned concern in the temperatures dropping as the day progressed.
The call to close down the facilities was after Dame consulted with Circuit Judge Brian Wiggins and other county personnel.
“We try to coordinate together and we do a facility cancellation, so it’s not just solely my call,” Dame said. “I like to consult with my peers and other elected officials; we try to do everything the same (so) that way there’s no confusion. If there’s any hesitancy to close on that side, we usually don’t close over here.”
McLean County Public Schools also closed schools for Thursday and Friday out of the abundance of caution, opting to use two non-traditional instruction (NTI) days.
“(On) Wednesday afternoon, after several weather conferences and looking at the forecast where they were just talking about snow coming and moving in between as early as 5 a.m. and really talked about 8 a.m. it would be snowing, and snow accumulation of a couple inches by 11 a.m., Mr. Burrough and I talked, and it was one of those things (of) do we want to get the kids to school, snow gets on the ground, and you try to fight getting buses home,” said Ashley Troutman, assistant superintendent of student services. “All the other surrounding school districts and I talked, and everybody kind of decided to just play on the safe side and cancel.
“We always try to think about not just our buses, but those young 16-17 year-old inexperienced drivers … and that snow (comes) quick and accumulates quickly.”
Though travel proved to be challenging during the tail end of last week, Dame credits both the county’s road department and Kentucky Department of Highways for keeping the roads in good shape.
“Especially the state road department, their pre-treatment for the roads really worked this time,” Dame said. “I think the reason why, from discussions that I had with some of their personnel and my road department employees, was that it really didn’t rain before this snow event. It was so cold (and) it was straight snow, so it didn’t wash the pre-treatment off the roads. For as cold as it was for the treatment to work like it did, I think it was phenomenal.”
The county saw snow beginning to melt Friday, with the county road department staying out on the roads until about 4-5 p.m. Dame said that rain Saturday helped make the snow dissipate rather quickly.
Dame credits David Lynn, county road superintendent, for doing an efficient job of managing the county’s resources during these types of weather events. Dame said that the county is good with road salt supplies, but it plans to order more in order to be better equipped and prepared.
“There’s been some tentative talk of a couple weeks down the road that we might have another snowfall event,” Dame said. “You really can’t go based on what these AccuWeather apps tell you. It makes the planning a little more difficult for us (with) the logistics, but I don’t have one hesitancy at all regarding having our employees activate for overtime to clear the roads.”
Dame said that the fiscal court has approved to bring in two new trucks for the county road department to use in order to “expand our snow capabilities.”
Dame also notes that the county does not do its own pre-treatment of the roads due to previous financial restrictions and lack of equipment and supplies such as the brine solution, but said that they are in discussions of being able to have something in the works.
“We’re at the point now financially where we can make a few investments to where we can hit the neighborhoods or hit the more elevated roadway that have hills or shaded areas,” Dame said. “That’s one of my goals going forward to see how we can start, probably a light pre-treatment program for some of these heavy- or high-congested areas.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.