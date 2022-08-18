The McLean County High School soccer team opened the 2022 season last week with several games. The Lady Cougars lost 9-0 at Union County on Aug. 9, and came up short against Russellville 3-0 at home on Aug. 11. McLean County hosted Breckinridge County on Aug. 13 with a narrow miss, falling 1-0.
The Lady Braves managed nine goals at the season opener last Tuesday and took the shutout win over McLean. The Lady Cougars defense fought hard and goalie Kyndal Daugherty had 32 saves.
While the first loss was disappointing, Head Coach Michaela Majors saw a great deal of improvement from the previous scrimmages. “We are starting to learn how our teammates play and learning how to work together,” she said.
The Lady Cougars hosted Russellville for their first home game last Thursday. McLean County had five shots on goal, but missed the mark and fell 3-0. Nearly 50 minutes of the 80-minute game were played on defense. Kyndal Daugherty had 29 saves on goal.
The JV team played after varsity last Thursday and won 6-1 over the Lady Panthers. Landry Humphrey scored three goals, Carriann Campbell had two and Alma Perez added one. Isabel Chancey had an assist. Emily LeBlanc had nine saves on goal and Rachel Schutte had three.
The JV team had 11 shots on goal during the game with six completions. The Lady Cougars kept up the pressure, spending 35 minutes of the 50-minute game on the offensive side of the field.
McLean County finished the week with a game at home last Saturday against the Lady Tigers. The Lady Cougars lost 1-0 and goalie Kyndal Daugherty had 15 saves.
“We had a rough start losing to Union County 9-0 on Monday; however, we bounced back with Russellville and Breckinridge,” Majors said. “We may have lost those games, but we played significantly better and held them pretty well. We are seeing improvement with every game. The girls are dedicated and I am proud of how hard they are working and navigating through each game as a team. We are excited to see how the rest of the season goes.”
The Lady Cougars will host Butler County at 6 p.m. Aug. 18.
