The McLean County High School soccer team spent last week on the road. The Lady Cougars had a tie game at Webster County on Sept. 12 and fell at Muhlenberg County on Sept. 15.
McLean County put the first point on the board against the Lady Trojans and led 1-0 the entire half of the game. Webster County tied it up in the second half and the game ended 1-1.
The goal was scored by Danielle Reynold with an assist from Alma Perez. The Lady Cougars had six attempts on goal in the game. Goalie Kyndal Daugherty had 24 saves.
“This is an improvement and a win in our eyes,” said head coach Michaela Majors. “We went out despite the challenges of poor sportsmanship from the other team, being pushed around to the point of injury and never backed down. The ladies kept their composure and showed sportsmanship. They played together as a team and fought back legally. I couldn’t be more proud of these girls.”
McLean County ended the week with an 8-0 loss at Muhlenberg County. Kyndal Daugherty had 40 saves in goal. Shelby Hawley, a defender playing the forward position, had one attempt on goal.
The Lady Cougars had a couple home games earlier this week and will be on the road to Christian County tonight, Sept. 22. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. McLean County will play at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Owensboro High School.
