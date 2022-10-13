The McLean County High School soccer team’s 2022 season ended with a loss in the 10th District Tournament held at Ohio County on Oct. 3.
The Lady Cougars fell 10-0 to Muhlenberg County. Goalie Kyndal Daugherty had 27 saves in the game.
The team knew it was up against tough competitors in the tournament, but did not let that scare them according to head coach Michaela Majors.
“The girls went out and gave it their all,” she said. “They played hard and tough. It was a sad game for everyone as it was the last one played with our two seniors.”
“The girls played their hearts out,” added assistant coach Lori Griffith. “It was an emotional game, knowing it was this last time this amazing group of girls were going to be on the field as one.”
The coaching staff commented on how hard the players have worked this year, starting with preseason conditioning.
“We knew going into this season it was going to be tough after losing 12 seniors and getting young, brand new coaches,” said Majors. “The girls have handled it with grace. Seeing the improvement, watching them learn their positions and become more comfortable with them has been truly amazing.”
Plans are already being made to keep building the program for next season.
“We are going to be playing some pretty tough teams, so we are getting ready for that,” Majors shared. “We plan on hopefully getting a middle school program started to promote soccer and build our JV team as well. It’s looking promising.”
