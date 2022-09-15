The McLean County High School girls’ soccer team was busy with three games last week. The Lady Cougars were shut out by Hopkinsville at home on Sept. 6 and came up short at Grayson County last Thursday. McLean County ended with a 3-0 loss at Breckinridge County on Saturday.
The Lady Hornets took the win 9-0 in Calhoun last Tuesday, but the McLean County defense was not taking it lying down. Kyndal Daugherty had 31 saves in goal on the night.
The Lady Cougars scored a goal against Grayson County on Sept. 8, but came up shy 3-1 at the final buzzer. Alma Perez had the goal with an assist from Rachel Schutte. Goalie Kyndal Daugherty had 21 saves in the game.
McLean County traveled to Harned to take on the Lady Tigers on Sept. 10. The Lady Cougars fell 3-0 to Breckinridge County, but had nine shots on goal in the game. That is the most shots on goal they have had in a game all season, according to head coach Michaela Majors. Daugherty had 12 saves.
“These ladies are working hard and improving so much with each game,” said Majors. “They are working hard on the skills they know they need to improve on and helping each other on the field.”
McLean County is on the road all this week. The Lady Cougars played earlier at Webster County and will face the Lady Mustangs at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 15.
