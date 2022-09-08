The McLean County High School soccer team hosted Crittenden County for their only game last week on Sept. 1. The Lady Cougars fell 10-0.
Early in the game, Danielle Reynolds defended a shot on goal and goalie Kyndal Daugherty immediately blocked a second kick attempt by the Lady Rockets. Daugherty had 17 saves during the game and Rachel Schutte had two shots on goal for the night.
Head coach Michaela Majors said not to let the score fool you.
“Our girls played hard and they put up a good fight” she said. “They never gave up and we are super proud of them no matter what the score. We improve with every game.”
The Lady Cougars will be on the road to Grayson County tonight, Sept. 8 with kickoff at 6 p.m. McLean County will travel to Breckinridge County on Saturday for a game at 12:30 p.m.
