The McLean County High School soccer team started the 2023 season with three matches last week. The Lady Cougars fell 11-1 on the road at Crittenden County on Aug. 7 and were shut out 10-0 at Union County on Aug. 8. The first home game was on Aug. 10 with an 11-1 loss to Butler County.
McLean County scored the first goal of the game at Crittenden County within the first five minutes of play. Alma Perez scored with an assist from Danielle Reynolds. Perez had two other attempted shots on goal and Shelby Hawley had one attempt. Goalie Katie Frailley had 20 saves in the game.
Head coach Michaela Majors shared that the team is still in a rebuild season with the added challenge of not having a full team with only 11 players.
“Most of our players are brand new and not experienced,” she said. “The girls are doing the best they can with what they have and are not letting any of these obstacles slow them down.”
The Lady Cougars traveled to Union County last Tuesday and fell 10-0. McLean County had seven attempted shots on goal and Katie Frailley had 16 saves in the game.
Paulsen Stadium hosted the first game at home last Thursday against Butler County. McLean County fell 11-1 to the Lady Bears. Danielle Reynolds scored the goal for the Lady Cougars. There were a total of 17 shots on goal for the team. Katie Frailley had 30 saves in goal.
Majors stated they are teaching patience this season.
“The score really doesn’t reflect how they play,” she said. “They play with purpose and like they want to be there. They are aggressive to the ball and fight until the whistle blows. They never give up and that’s all I can ask for as a coach. These girls have so much potential and we improve with every game. I am excited to see the team they become by the end of the season.”
McLean County will host Owensboro High School for a match at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Lady Cougars will be on the road to Grayson County on August 22 with kickoff at 6 p.m.
