The McLean County High School soccer team may be small in number and short on experience, but the Lady Cougars are celebrating small victories from last week, despite not yet achieving a win this season. McLean County fell 9-0 at Grayson County on Aug. 22 and lost 8-0 to Breckinridge County at home on Aug. 26.
The Lady Cougars had three attempted shots on goal by Alma Perez and Shelby Hawley in the game last Tuesday. Katie Frailley had 28 saves in goal.
“We were able to hold Grayson County and last the entire game,” said head coach Michaela Majors. “We improve with each and every game. I am so proud of them.”
McLean County hosted the Lady Tigers last Saturday and while they fell 8-0, it was the fewest goals allowed this season and it was also the first game from both this season and last where they had more attempted shots on goal than saves, according to Majors.
Goalie Katie Frailley had 13 saves and the team had 14 shots on goal. Danielle Reynolds led the Lady Cougars with six. Alma Perez had four and London Wilhite added two. Katie McCoy and Emily LeBlanc both had one attempted shot on goal.
“I am extremely proud of these girls,” shared Majors. “Each time we are tested with circumstances out of our control, they handle it with such grace. Their hustle, teamwork and drive mean more to me than the score. They love the game and it shows. We made it through another full game.”
The team will spend the next several games on the road. They will play at Hopkinsville on Sept. 5 and Butler County on Sept. 7. Games times are 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The next home game is Sept. 9 against Mayfield with kickoff at 11 a.m.
