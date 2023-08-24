The McLean County High School soccer team had matches on the road and at home last week. The Lady Cougars were shut out at Ohio County 16-0 on Aug. 14 and fell 13-0 to Owensboro High School at home last Saturday.
Katie Frailley had 20 saves in goal against the Lady Eagles last Monday before coming out of the game with an injury. Emily LeBlanc stepped in as her backup and finished the game with 10 saves.
Frailley was back on the pitch by Saturday and served as goalie against the Lady Devils at home. She had 20 saves in the game.
Head coach Michaela Majors reflected on the week.
“Like I have said time and time again, the score doesn’t reflect how these girls play,” she said. “We have played some really experienced teams this past week. These girls never backed down and were aggressive to the ball.
“We get better with each game.”
The Lady Cougars will play tonight, Aug. 24 at Russellville with kickoff at 6 p.m. McLean County will host Breckinridge County on Saturday for a match at 11 a.m.
