The McLean County High School soccer team had a tough loss on the road last week. The Lady Cougars fell 7-0 at Russellville.
While the Lady Panthers managed to score seven times, McLean County goalie Kyndal Daugherty had 45 saves. Daugherty fought hard the entire night to ward off kicks on goal.
“They are a very aggressive team, but the Lady Cougars didn’t let that slow them down,” head coach Michaela Majors said. “They never backed down, even when we had a couple of our girls go down with injuries. They kept up a good hustle.”
The plan for this week is to see a couple of goals and take something from the game they can improve on and learn from moving forward, according to Majors.
The Lady Cougars will spend this week at home. After a game against Webster County this past Monday, the team will host Crittenden County tonight, Sept. 1. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. McLean County will start next week with a game at home against Hopkinsville at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.
(0) comments
