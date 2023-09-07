The McLean County High School soccer team only had one game last week. The Lady Cougars fell 10-1 at Webster County on Aug. 29.
Katie McCoy scored the goal for McLean County. The team had shots on goal by McCoy and Danielle Reynolds.
Goalie Katie Frailley had 26 saves. Frailley leads the state with 173 saves.
“We are so proud of these girls for their teamwork and hustle,” head coach Michaela Majors said.
With a week between games, the Lady Cougars will spend practice time working on some key elements.
“We will be focusing on skills and set pieces that we struggle with most in a game, like ball control, perfecting our set up for corner kicks and working on how to play smarter, not harder, using teamwork,” Majors said. “Since we are a small team, we have to work a little harder than most. We have a few new players who have never played soccer before, so we basically have to go back to square one to teach them the basics.”
McLean County will be on the road to Butler County tonight, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. The Lady Cougars will host Mayfield Saturday with kickoff at 11 a.m.
