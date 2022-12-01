The McLean County High School soccer team closed out the 2022 season with a banquet at the high school on Nov. 15. The players and coaches enjoyed a meal with their families before presenting awards and recognizing the seniors.
Players receiving a first varsity letter this season were as follows: Cheyenne Compton, Emily LeBlanc, Heather Douglas, Leah Searcy, Haley Louden, Carriann Campbell, Katie Frailley and Haley Thompson. The following players received a varsity letter bar: Alma Perez, Shelby Hawley, Rachel Schutte, London Wilhite, Olivia Frames and Kyndal Daugherty.
The Morgan Farley Award is in honor of a former Lady Cougar soccer player who passed away in 2012. The recipient of the award is chosen based on her similarity to the characteristics that Morgan embodied during her time on the field. The award recognizes a player who is dedicated to the team and does whatever is necessary to help the team win. The player is also a successful student academically with the most team spirit, most accepting of criticism and best sportsmanship. The player exemplifies personal growth and development both on and off the field.
The 2022 recipient of the Morgan Farley Award is Kyndal Daugherty. Daugherty will receive a $100 scholarship along with the award. An anonymous donor has provided the $100 scholarship to accompany the award each year.
The two seniors were recognized for their time on the team over several seasons with a plaque that honored their accomplishments. Senior Kyndal Daugherty’s plaque featured the following: 2022 Varsity Captain, 2019 3rd Region Honorable Mention, 2019 All District Team, 2019 10th District Award, 2020 & 2021 All-Tournament Team, 2021 First Team, KHSAA Academic All-State Award, 2020 & 2021 10th District Tournament Runner -Up, 2022 All-Tournament Team, 2022 Morgan Farley Memorial Award and 2022 State Record Holder for most saves in goal in a single season.
Senior Olivia Frames’ plaque featured the following: 2022 Varsity Captain, 2021 First Team, KHSAA Academic All-State Award, 2021 High School Team Academic Award, 2021 Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award, 2021 10th District Tournament Runner-Up.
Head coach Michaela Majors and assistant coach Lori Griffith were pleased with the turnout for the banquet and the opportunity to celebrate the season.
“There aren’t words to describe the kind of season we had this year,” shared Majors. “The girls knew coming into it that they were going to have to work harder due to being in a rebuild. Building a program is not easy, especially having two new coaches come in right before dead period. But the parents and players handled it which such grace. We couldn’t be more thankful for all the support we have had.”
“Michaela couldn’t have said it better,” said Griffith. “These girls and parents handled everything with such grace. It made the whole experience as new coaches so much easier. The banquet was full of love and celebration and I can’t wait for next season.”
