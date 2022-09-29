The McLean County High School soccer team had its first win this season early last week. The Lady Cougars won 1-0 against Edmonson County at home on Sept. 19. McLean County continued with 10-0 losses at home and on the road against three other teams to finish out the busy week.
Alma Perez scored the goal against Edmonson County last Monday. As a team, the Lady Cougars had 23 attempts on goal. Kyndal Daugherty had 14 saves in the game and the McLean County defense kept the Lady Cats from scoring.
“Your Lady Cougars came out and played hard tonight even when they were wore down and tired,” said head coach Michaela Majors. “They never gave up and played as a team. Both defense and offense worked hard tonight and we are so proud of them.”
McLean County fell 10-0 at home to Apollo last Tuesday. Goalie Kyndal Daugherty had 30 saves in the game.
“Tonight was a tough game,” said Majors. “The girls fought until the very end and played defensively. We will continue to keep our heads up and use games like tonight as a learning experience to improve as a team.”
The Lady Cougars ended the week with 10-0 losses on the road against Christian County on Sept. 22 and at Owensboro on Sept. 24. Daugherty had 35 saves against the Lady Colonels and 25 saves against the Lady Devils.
McLean County played earlier this week at Edmonson County and will have their final regular season game tonight, Sept. 29, against Union County.
Come out to Paulsen Stadium and see the Lady Cougars face the same team they opened the 2022 season with at 6 p.m.
