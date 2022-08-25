The McLean County High School soccer team spent last week at home. The Lady Cougars were shutout 16-0 by Ohio County on Aug. 15 and came up short against Butler County, 4-1, on Aug. 18.
While McLean County failed to score a goal against the Lady Eagles, the team continued to fight hard on defense. Goalie Kyndal Daugherty had 24 saves.
“We had a rough start to our week with Ohio County,” head coach Michaela Majors said. “But the girls came out and still dedicated themselves to the game and didn’t back down.”
The Lady Cougars ended the week with a match against Butler County. Daniel Reynolds scored the goal for McLean with an assist by Rachel Schutte.
The home team defense kept after it and held the Lady Bears to only four goals. Daugherty played in goal the first half and had nine saves. Emily LeBlanc served as goalie the second half with four saves.
Coach Majors shared that despite the tough losses, the team is confident heading into this week of games.
“The goal is for us to continue to work hard, not give up and most importantly, to have fun,” Majors said. “Although a winning game would be awesome, it’s not always the end goal as long as we are improving and growing as a team to build the program, which we continue to do with each game.”
McLean County will be at Russellville tonight, Aug. 25 for a game at 6 p.m. The Lady Cougars host Webster County on Aug. 29 with kickoff at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.