The McLean County High School soccer team fell at home and on the road last week. The Lady Cougars lost 12-2 at Butler County on Sept. 7 and were shut out 10-0 by Mayfield at home on Sept. 9.
McLean County scored two goals against the Lady Bears last Thursday in Morgantown. Katie McCoy scored with an assist by Shelby Hawley. Danielle Reynolds made the other goal.
The Lady Cougars had seven attempted shots on goal as a team. Emily LeBlanc, Haley Louden, Danielle Reynolds, Katie McCoy, Alma Perez and Shelby Hawley all made attempts.
Goalie Katie Frailley had 29 saves in the game. Frailley is currently ranked second in the state in saves with 218.
“The girls had a good run,” said head coach Michaela Majors. “They are starting to learn their other teammates and how to work with each other on the field to make the best decisions.”
McLean County hosted Mayfield last Saturday and fell 10-0. Frailley had 16 saves in goal.
The Lady Cougars had six attempted shots on goal in the game. Attempts were made by Shelby Hawley, Danielle Reynolds, Alma Perez and Katie McCoy.
“We played a really good game on Saturday,” said Majors. “The girls are starting to be more comfortable in their positions as well as confident. Losses are tough, but as long as they are learning and loving the sport that’s all I could ask for. They all come out with positive attitudes each game no matter what the score.”
After games at home and away earlier in the week, the Lady Cougars will host Edmonson County tonight, Sept. 14 for Senior Night. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. The team will be at home again on Monday against Christian County for a game at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.