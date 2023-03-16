The McLean County High School softball team is gearing up for another season.
Head coach Brad Baird is starting his seventh season with the Lady Cougars. Baird has expanded his coaching staff this season to include an additional former Lady Cougar as well as a fresh new face.
Rileigh Bobo has been an assistant softball coach for McLean County for the past two seasons. Bobo graduated from McLean County High School in in 2017 and played on the softball team for seven years. While she played “just about everywhere,” she spent most of her time on third base, short stop and behind the plate.
Bobo was the starting catcher all four years of her time as a Lady Bearcat at Brescia University where she earned a degree in mathematics secondary education. She was named the First Team All-Conference Catcher her senior year as well as the Champion of Character for the second time.
Originally from Livermore, Bobo still resides there and is currently teaching Algebra 2 and Pre-Calculus at McLean County High School.
When asked what she plans to contribute to the team this season, Bobo said, “My plan is to impact the girls in a positive way and influence them the way I was by the game and my coaches.”
Bobo shared that her time playing for the Lady Cougars taught her more than just the game. She learned many life lessons, including how to be a good teammate and leader.
“My teammates will always be my sisters,” she said. “We had a bond that will never be broken, and we were able to have some success because we worked together.”
Bobo hopes to help instill a sense of belonging to something bigger than themselves in the players this season.
“I want them to know we care about more than their skills on the field,” she said. “We want to help them succeed in life.”
A former Lady Cougar and Lady Bearcat teammate of Bobo’s is also joining the coaching staff this season. Robbi Morris spent six seasons as a utility player for McLean County before graduating in 2016 and attending Brescia University. Morris spent most of her time at first and third base during high school, adding second base to her repertoire in college.
Morris obtained a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Brescia and is finishing up a master’s in teaching, special education — learning and behavior disorders (LBD) P-12 — from the University of the Cumberlands. She is currently a second grade LBD teacher at Jesse Stuart Elementary School in Madisonville.
After being away for almost two years in Eastern Kentucky, Morris is excited to be living back in Calhoun.
“I am so excited to be back home and to be able to coach at McLean County with Brad and Rileigh,” she said. “Going from teammates to fellow coaches is exciting as well as getting to coach alongside one of my own coaches. It feels good to be a Cougar again!”
Morris shared that softball has been more than a game to her and she is hoping to share that love of the game with the girls.
“I plan on having a fun season,” she stated. “As a player, I had work ethic and a positive attitude to hype my team. I think as a coach I can do the same to positively impact the girls on attitudes as well as the fundamentals of the game so that we can have a successful season.”
Another new addition to the coaching staff is Indiana native, Hayden Martin. She graduated from William W. Borden High School in 2019 where she played for the Lady Braves. She played softball for 10 years, including eight years on a travel team. Martin spent most of her time on the mound and at first base, but could also be found at third as well as behind the plate.
Martin was a member of the 2016 IHSAA Softball State Championship team as a Lady Brave and also received multiple National and World Champion titles from her time playing travel ball.
“I loved the game and getting to play all over the country was such a rewarding experience,” she said.
Martin is currently attending the University of Southern Indiana where she is pursuing a bachelor’s of science in biology. She lives in McLean County with her fiancé Travis Vanover and plans to seek a teaching position at a local middle school after graduation this May.
“We plan to stay in the area after getting married in October and settle down in McLean County,” said the future Mrs. Vanover.
Martin has experience in coaching little league and middle school teams as well as giving private pitching and hitting lessons for several years.
“I love having opportunities to give back to the sport that gave me so much and coaching is the best way to do that in my eyes,” she said. “My focus this season is the pitchers on the team. Most of them are young and all of them are eager to learn. They are all making huge strides and I hope to see their hard work pay off.”
The Lady Cougars are a very young team this season with only one senior and one junior on the roster.
Senior Amber Willis has played softball since the age of five and has been on the high school team for six years. While she has played in various positions, it is expected that she will spend most of her final season on the mound.
“I just want to leave high school softball on a positive note and I already see tremendous growth in our team,” said Willis.
McLean County opened the season on the road earlier this week and will travel to Webster County tonight, March 16 for a game at 6 p.m.
The Lady Cougars will have their home opener on Friday against Christian Fellowship at 5:30 p.m. and will host Edmonson County on Saturday for a game at 1:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.