The McLean County High School softball team started the 2022 season with a couple games at home last week. The Lady Cougars fell 17-0 to Union County on March 15. McLean County hosted Butler County on March 17 and lost 15-0 to the Lady Bears.
Union County took an early lead last Tuesday in the season opener in Calhoun and McLean County struggled to contain the Bravettes on the way to a shutout victory in four innings. Amanda Ecton and Emma Miller each had three chances in the field with all three putouts. Shelby Atherton had two catches for outs in the third inning.
Amber Willis took the loss for the Lady Cougars. She allowed nine hits and 10 runs over three and two-thirds innings.
McLean County ended the first week with a game at home last Thursday against Butler County. The Lady Bears sealed a 15-0 win over the Lady Cougars in three innings.
Amber Willis had the only hit for McLean County and took the loss on the mound. She allowed five hits and nine runs in the contest.
After games on the road earlier this week, the Lady Cougars will host Whitesville Trinity tonight, March 24 at 5:30 p.m. McLean County will be at home again on Monday, March 28 against Hopkins County Central. The first pitch is at 5:30 p.m.
