The McLean County High School softball team lost at home and on the road last week.
The Lady Cougars fell 14-7 at home against Hopkins County Central on March 28. The team traveled to Union County last Tuesday where they lost 16-1. McLean County came up short 17-7 at Whitesville Trinity on April 1 before ending the week with an 11-1 loss at Crittenden County last Saturday.
Emma Miller got on base and later rounded third on her way home to put the first run on the board for the Lady Cougars at home against the Lady Storm last Monday. McLean County scored four runs in the third inning to get out front of Hopkins Central 7-5.
The big inning started off when Leah Searcy singled to left field before Miller got on again with a fly to center. Laila Bell then executed a perfect bunt to load the bases up for Amanda Ecton.
Ecton was walked, scoring Searcy before a line drive to left field by Claire Hudson plated another run by Miller. Ava Lannum sent a high ball to right field that pushed in two RBIs.
The Lady Cougars struggled offensively the rest of the game and came up short on the scoreboard. The Lady Storm managed to take the lead and win 14-7.
Ava Lannum and Laila Bell both went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead McLean County. Lannum had four RBIs while Bell stole two bases and scored twice.
Sarah Johnson started the game for the Lady Cougars. She allowed six hits and 10 runs over five innings, striking out four. Amber Willis pitched two innings in relief. She allowed four hits and four runs, striking out two.
McLean County went on the road to face the Lady Braves last Tuesday. The Lady Cougars struggled at the plate and fell 16-1 at Union County.
Amanda Ecton had the only hit for McLean. She tripled on a 2-0 count with a line drive to right field. Amber Willis came up next with a sacrifice bunt that scored Ecton.
Sarah Johnson was on the mound for the Lady Cougars. She allowed three hits and six runs over one and one-third innings. Amber Willis pitched two innings in relief, allowing seven hits and 10 runs.
McLean County traveled to Whitesville to play at Trinity High School last Friday. The Lady Raiders scored nine runs in the first inning and were ahead 13-0 by the end of the third, but the Lady Cougars fought back hard in the fourth and cut the deficit nearly in half, scoring six runs.
Emma Miller, Laila Bell, Amber Willis, Claire Hudson and Sarah Johnson each drove in runs. Despite the big inning for McLean, the Lady Raiders took the win 17-7.
Amber Willis was in the circle for the Lady Cougars. The right-hander allowed six hits and nine runs over two-thirds of an inning. Sarah Johnson threw five innings out of the bullpen, allowing five hits and eight runs while striking out four.
McLean County racked up nine hits in the game. Shelby Atherton, Kelsey Powell and Amber Willis each had two hits to lead the Lady Cougars. Claire Hudson and Sarah Johnson both had a double in the game.
McLean County was sure-handed in the field and did not commit a single error. First baseman Claire Hudson made the most plays with nine putouts.
The Lady Cougars ended the week with a game in Crittenden County last Saturday where they fell 11-1. Kelsey Powell went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead McLean and scored the only run, pushed in with an RBI by Leah Searcy.
Sarah Johnson toed the rubber for the Lady Cougars. She allowed six runs and seven hits over three innings. Amber Willis pitched in relief, allowing four hits and five runs.
McLean County was off over Spring Break and will be back on the field at home as they host the 3rd Region All “A” Classic here in Calhoun next week. The Lady Cougars will play Owensboro Catholic in the opening round on Monday, April 11 at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.