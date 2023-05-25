It was in November 2020 when Sacramento residents Richard and Becky Smiths’ home burned down after recently moving in five months prior.
And while both were safe as they weren’t home when the fire began, the medals that Richard Smith earned for serving in the Vietnam War perished in the flames.
At the time, however, that didn’t concern Richard Smith much.
“I went for two years thinking that I didn’t need any of this stuff back,” he said.
Eventually, Richard Smith said it started to “eat on me bad enough” and was encouraged by his cousin to reach out to U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, one of McLean County’s state legislators, about retrieving replacements.
But Paul and his team had other plans and “took it to the level of where it ended up,” according to Richard Smith.
On May 1, two days before Richard Smith’s 75th birthday, Paul honored Richard Smith with a public celebration at the American Legion Post No. 23 in Bowling Green surrounded by family, friends and students in the ROTC programs from McLean County and Greenwood high schools.
At the event, Paul presented Richard Smith with replacement awards and medals, which included a Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge and the Silver Star — with the latter being the third-highest military combat decoration that can be awarded to a member of the U.S. Armed Forces, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
Born in Hamilton, Ohio, Richard Smith grew up in Sacramento and was a 1966 graduate of Sacramento High School.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1968, first training in the U.S. Army Armor School in Fort Knox where he took advantage of learning “everything you can learn — because that’s how you stay alive.”
“You practice, practice, practice and then it comes natural when the situation comes. That’s what they tried to drill us on,” he said. “They taught us that, and that made us better soldiers and we were more likely to come back home because of our training that we received.”
During his time in Fort Knox, Smith earned the distinction of expert rifleman and outstanding training of the battalion.
During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Keith Reed, who was in Richard Smith’s unit during Vietnam, traveled in from Texas to talk about what occurred on April 25, 1969, where he discussed how he and Richard Smith were called to reinforce a sister unit one day prior.
Upon moving a short distance, Reed said the troops were “confronted with heavy bunkers.” After attempting to blow up the first bunker, the opposing side “attacked hard with hand grenades,” said Reed.
“The first grenade landed very close to Sgt. Smith and me,” Reed said.
Reed said Richard Smith quickly took action and threw his own combat backpack on top of the grenade in order to smother the weapon to help “prevent serious harm to himself and me.”
From what Richard Smith recalls thinking at the time, he said he was simply trying to “not let (the grenade) get down on me and blow me up.”
“It was an act of protection for both of us,” Richard Smith said.
“He was awarded with the Silver Star for his actions,” Reed said. “This act showed quick thinking and reaction to a very serious situation. It showed … the man he was and the man he is, past and present.”
Richard Smith was also awarded a Purple Heart as his right hand and forearm were wounded by metal shrapnel, which he eventually recovered from.
Richard Smith was incredibly thankful for Reed being part of the recognition.
“In all honesty, Col. Reed actually made the program,” he said. “His presentation and appearance was like the sun coming up on a cloudy day.”
To be recognized in this grand way brought on heartfelt feelings that the Smiths will never forget.
“It was soul-soothing,” Richard Smith said, “and that’s (also the feeling I had) after I started going to the reunions (in) ‘06. … It was like you could touch your brothers again, and they were still there and we were still young.”
“It was a real emotional day for me because I’ve listened at the reunions that we go to of how the guys talk about him,” Becky Smith said, “and they would tell me that he was the bravest man that you were always ready to fight with because he would put himself out there first ….”
