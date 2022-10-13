To lose a business like Southern Outdoors is a sad day for Livermore, McLean County and our region.
A family-owned and run business established 6 years ago by Mark Melloy and supported by his family working in the business, it offered a vast array of outdoor lawn and landscape mowers and equipment, hunting and fishing supplies and outdoor clothing and live bait, guns and ammo and bows and archery equipment, and water sports supplies. They also offered an excellent service department for all the power equipment they sold. In addition, the business offered Amish-built outbuildings, U Haul trucks and trailers, and our only canoe and kayak rental and livery for miles around and a vital service for our Kentucky Trail Town in Livermore.
Mark Melloy gave it his best, working 70-80 hour weeks trying to make the business go and diversifying his sales opportunities. He sacrificed much of his personal life to make the business successful. He survived the pandemic, but his business became the victim of the pandemic’s supply chain crisis, inflation and poor national economic policies. His business is among thousands that have had to close their doors across our nation because of these same reasons.
He served as our McLean County Chamber of Commerce president for two years during the pandemic and kept it alive through Zoom meetings and actually served an extra year beyond his commitment. He served on our Kentucky Trail Town Task Force for over five years as our Merchant Committee Chairman and helped Livermore become certified as Kentucky’s 25th Kentucky Trail Town.
Hats off to Mark Melloy coming home to establish a business that was truly unique and a feather in the cap for our city and county. It kept us in the great outdoors and was a great piece of the pie for our local economy. I wish Mark Melloy and family well as they enter a new chapter after striving as entrepreneurs in a tough economy. It is a reminder that we should do all we can to shop local and support local business. The Melloys will always have my admiration for their hard work and determination and excellence. To lose a business like this is a sad day for all of us.
