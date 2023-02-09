Welding students at McLean County High School received a new Lincoln Electric Power MIG 210 welder from the Kentucky Welding Institute (KWI) on Friday.
Ashley Applegate, director of training at KWI, was at the school on Friday to teach agriculture teacher Benji Kilgore’s students how to use the new machine.
MCHS was only one of two schools in the state to receive the new welder.
“We were contacted in the summer to put on a program for (agriculture education) teachers across the state at the summer conference in Louisville,” Applegate said.
The program KWI presented was about the American Welding Society’s (AWS) SENSE certificate program.
“It was so the teachers could use this curriculum in order to get their students throughout AgEd programs an extra credential for career and college readiness,” Applegate said.
KWI partnered with Lincoln Electric and made welding machines available to be donated to two schools across the state for teachers who participated in their program.
“We used the welds the teachers made on that particular day and then we took a look at those welds because the teachers weren’t just listening to a program, they were actually getting busy, dirty and sweaty,” Applegate said. “We worked hard all day using the machines and learning how to implement the program in their own classroom.”
When the program was completed, the teachers’ welds were scored and out of those that score high, a random drawing was held for the welding machines.
Applegate said that according to AWS, the United States is more than 300,000 welders short and the average age of a welder is 55.
“As that generation retires, we need the younger generation to step up and look into these careers,” he said. “The training at KWI is only six months long, eight hours a day, so students are in and out really fast and get a great job in the welding industry.”
Applegate said it takes quality agriculture leaders and education programs, similar to the one at MCHS, so the next generation of students can be instilled in the values to “keep America growing great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.