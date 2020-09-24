Years playing football:
11 years
Who is your favorite teacher?
Coach Hicks, because of how long he’s taught me and the good times we’ve had.
What is your favorite or the nicest thing a coach has said to you?
There’s not really one thing that stands out, but he’s a great man I respect and follow without a doubt.
What is your greatest accomplishment in or because of football?
Beating Catholic, it really was a testament to how hard we worked last year.
Hobbies (other than football):
golf, video games, other activities outside
Jays or Dairy Freeze?
Definitely Jays
