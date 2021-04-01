March 29 at Hancock County
March 30 vs Webster County 5:30 p.m.
April 1 vs Warren Central 5:30 p.m.
April 3 vs Harrison County 11 a.m.
April 8 vs Russellville at Warren East — Warren County Invitational 7:15 p.m.
April 8 vs Crittenden County at Warren East — Warren County Invitational 4:30 p.m.
April 9 vs Green County at Warren East — Warren County Invitational 1:45 p.m.
April 13 at Grayson County 5:30 p.m.
April 15 vs Hopkins County Central 5:30 p.m.
April 16 vs Grayson County 5:30 p.m.
April 20 vs Union County 5:30 p.m.
April 22 at Ohio County 5:30 p.m.
April 23 vs Ohio County 5:30 p.m.
April 24 at Breckinridge County 12 p.m.
April 26 vs Todd County Central 6 p.m.
April 29 at Russellville 5:30 p.m.
Aprll 30 vs Dawson Springs 5:30 p.m.
May 3 at Union County 5:30 p.m.
May 6 vs Muhlenberg County 5:30 pm.
May 7 at Muhlenberg County 5:30 p.m.
May 8 at Warren Central 12 p.m.
May 10 vs Owensboro 5:30 p.m.
May 11 at Hancock County 5:30 p.m.
May 13 at Hopkins County Central 5:30 p.m.
May 14 vs Apollo 5:30 p.m.
May 18 vs Trinity (Whitesville) 5:30 p.m.
May 20 at Owensboro 5:30 p.m.
May 22 Russellville 1:30 p.m.
May 22 at Webster County 11 a.m.
May 24 at Todd County Central 6 p.m.
May 25 vs Russellville 5:30 p.m.
May 27 vs Hancock County 5:30 p.m.
